What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end yesterday.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back...
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: What Time and How to Watch In the United States
For Queen Elizabeth II’s final bow, the full-day of events will be the culmination of a 10-day mourning period in the United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Here's What Time The Queen's Funeral Starts
A million people are expected to be in London to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, as it lies in state for four days before the funeral. The line has been capped at five miles long, according to The Washington Post. Even soccer superstar David Beckham waited over 12 hours to pay his respects, per CBS News.
Queen Elizabeth II: Key moments from state funeral as Britain said goodbye to longest-reigning monarch
Britain said goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, with a historic funeral on Monday.Millions around the world watched from afar as 2,000 people - including members of the royal family and hundreds of foreign dignitaries - gathered for the state service at Westminster Abbey.The funeral began after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since last week.During the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury echoed the words spoken by the Queen to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic and said “we will meet again”.He added that the...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?
As originally reported by The Guardian in 2017, the plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s death, referred to as Operation London Bridge, has been mapped out for years. After a period of public mourning, the queen’s funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, Britain’s royal and national church. Later, according to a report in Politico from 2021, her Royal Majesty will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to the article, these plans were revealed in a series of documents the publication obtained and, at the time, were announced as the most up-to-date version of Operation London Bridge. As the The Telegraph reported in the same year, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel where he is temporarily interned and laid to rest with his wife.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Allowed the World to Say a Final Goodbye
After 10 days of national mourning in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral, the monarch was finally laid to rest, Sept. 19. The queen's state funeral, the first since Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, was attended by thousands who lined the streets to see the procession of her coffin, some having camped out for days to watch her historic final journey in person. Millions more around the world watched on TV.
Queen's Loyal Staff Pay Tribute to Monarch on Day of State Funeral
Members of Queen Elizabeth II's household staff have paid tribute to their late employer on the day of her state funeral, with many forming a guard of honor outside Buckingham Palace as the monarch's coffin passed by on its way to Windsor Castle in Berkshire. From her closest confidents and...
Queen’s coffin carried into St George’s Chapel ahead of committal service
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried into St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service following her funeral today, 19 September. The church is regularly used for royal occasions; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married there in 2018, and Prince Philip’s funeral was held there in 2021.
