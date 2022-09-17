Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
goportageindians.com
Boys Varsity Football falls to Crown Point 42 – 7
The Indians traveled to Crown Point and were defeated by the Bulldogs. Kodie Young completed a long touchdown pass to Jae’Den Roberts for our only score of the night. The team will travel to Chesterton this Friday. Come out and support the team. Game starts at 7:00pm.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: La Porte Slicers are surfing to the win
On September 9, the La Porte High School (LPHS) varsity football team won its first game of the season against Chesterton High School. LPHS had a toga theme where students came to support their Slicers. The Slicers had its annual senior night with a commencement ceremony before the game. This...
One more from Sugar Grove; fans react to LIV Golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The LIV Golf Invitational series capped off their fifth event of the season Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms. 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith took the first place prize at 13-under par. LIV is new to the golf scene, so how do the fans attending their events feel about the shake […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Christy L. Sandberg
Christy L. Sandberg, 49, Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:40 pm in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Friday in the funeral chapel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
und.com
Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day
The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
hometownnewsnow.com
Timothy A. Korn
Timothy A. Korn, 64, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:20 pm in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life gathering will be from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 24, 2022 the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.
RELATED PEOPLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
95.3 MNC
Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program
Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Fox 59
Strong storms possible Sunday night
Skies are mostly clear for much of central Indiana this Sunday morning with mild lows in the lower 60s. Cloud cover is going to build into the area this morning due to a weakening storm complex. Most of the showers will dissipate before crossing over our western border. However, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
wibqam.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsnow.com
Robert Miller
Robert Miller, 73, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 at University Medical Center, Chicago, surrounded by his family. He was born April 2, 1949 in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Henry Miller and Vena F. (Herron) Miller. Robert was a resident of New Buffalo, MI...
valpo.life
Aftermath Cidery & Running Vines Valtoberfest 2022
Aftermath Cidery and Winery held its first annual Valtoberfest on Saturday, September 17 to give the Valparaiso community a chance to experience Polish and German culture. Complete with Hopped Up Ciders, live music, and Brats and other delicious foods, Aftermath was able to bring a good, old-fashioned Oktoberfest right to the heart of Valparaiso.
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
Comments / 0