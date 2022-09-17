ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Plans for 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on Hill Street Filed with Town

As anticipated, the town last week received an application to build a 93-unit housing complex on a combined 2.76-acre vacant wooded parcel on Hill Street. There’s “adequate water and sewer capacity to serve the proposed multi-family residential community” at 17 and 23 Hill St., according to the Sept. 15 application, filed on behalf of the property’s owners by attorney Christopher J. Smith of Glastonbury-based Alter & Pearson, LLC. The parcels are owned by a limited liability company that has given the same New Canaan address as Karp Associates, a firm owned by developer Arnold Karp.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

GOP Endorses Barber For Probate Judge

New Haven voters will have a choice on Nov. 8 about who will become the next probate judge. The Republican Party announced Tuesday that it has endorsed attorney Jerald Barber to run for the position against the endorsed Democratic candidate, Americo Carchia. Barber had previously won the nomination of the Independent Party, so his name will appear on two ballot lines.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC Responds: Mutual Aid Assists with Truck Accident Route 9 South

(September 20, 2022) —A patient was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star on September 20, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 South between exits 9 and 10. At 1:00 p.m., Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District and Middletown Rescue...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
eastoncourier.news

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Constructs Pole Barn

Easton’s volunteer firefighters are putting the finishing touches on the interior of new red pole barn that graces the grounds of their headquarters on Center Road. The barn is part of a three-phase project to expand its headquarters to better serve the community. The initial phase of the project was to clear and level the two-acre field owned by the department to increase the space where firefighters train. As a result, they will be better equipped to protect the town in the case of an emergency. The department raised money to pay for the project.
EASTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery

2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

