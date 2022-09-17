Andover football responds with blowout victory over Rogers

Andover (2-1) defeated Rogers (1-2) 46-21 Friday night at Andover High School.

Andover struck quickly with ten minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter on a 50-yard Landyn Nelson touchdown to Ben Kopetzki. The Huskies stifled the next Royals' drive, and they were forced to punt.

Junior running back D’Mario Davenport returned the punt for a 63 yards and a touchdown to put Andover up 14-0. Andover scored again with 1:24 left in the first quarter on a 41 yard touchdown run by Landyn Nelson.

Rogers responded with 8:38 left in the second quarter on a 56-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Landon Holterman to senior tight end Wyatt Gilmore. Gilmore broke multiple tackles en route to the long touchdown.

The score was 20-7 and some of the momentum was shifting to Rogers. Andover quickly responded with a 16-yard touchdown run by Davenport. Andover tacked on another 29-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to Kopetzki. All momentum for the Royals was gone after the two touchdowns scored before the half. The Huskies held a commanding lead at halftime 33-7.

Here are four takeaways from the game:

Landyn Nelson builds on a solid season

Nelson continued his great start to his senior season. Nelson was 14-for-18 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns, both of which went to senior wide receiver Kopetzki. Nelson also added another 54 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Nelson helped the Huskies bounce back after a drubbing at the hands of Elk River last week.

Nelson has 747 yards and eight touchdowns with only two interceptions on the season. He also is second on the team in rushing with 156 yards and two touchdowns. Nelson continues to impress and should have an opportunity to finish the year potentially with only one loss to a stacked Elk River team.

Head coach Tom Develice stated after the game that “this one was a surprise,” and that next week they play a tough St. Francis team. It was obvious that Nelson makes the Huskies one of the more dangerous teams in the state and should continue to be a difficult team to beat in the playoffs.

D’Mario Davenport does it all for Andover

Davenport may be only 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, but the junior is electrifying with the ball in his hands. Davenport scored on a 63-yard punt return in the first quarter and a 93-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Davenport also ran for a 16-yard touchdown late in the game. He could have added another late touchdown on the ground but it was called back due to an illegal block in the back penalty.

While senior running back Dylan Kirchner leads the backfield in carries and yardage, Davenport is an explosive player that can break a game open at any time.

Injuries mount for Royals

The Royals came into the game at Andover today down to their third string quarterback, sophomore Landen Holterman. The Royals had lost both quarterbacks, Reece Dawson and Joshua Auld within the last two weeks.

Rogers was only able to muster two points against Monticello last week, and coming into Andover to try to keep pace with Nelson and company was a nearly impossible task for the inexperienced sophomore.

More injuries seemed to pile up all night for the Royals. A multitude of players were nursing either major or minor injuries throughout the entire game. The Royals, seemingly, did not give up even being down as much as they were for the entire duration of the game.

Undefeated, and one of the better teams in the state, Elk River is also looming on their schedule on 9/30.

Special teams continue to play integral role in outcomes of games

Davenport was a momentum killer and backbreaker all game for the Huskies. He returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown. Andover had just scored an early 50-yard touchdown and the next possession returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown to put them up 14-0. With the Royals struggling through the air facing one of the more prolific offenses in the state, 14 points seemed almost insurmountable.

The kickoff return for Davenport came after the Royals scored on a long touchdown run. It’s nearly impossible to win games when a team gives up special teams touchdowns and Andover scored on two. Adding insult to injury for the Royals special teams unit, punter Wyatt Bell had a bad snap deep in their own territory that directly led to a short touchdown by Andover.

The Royals essentially gave the Huskies three free touchdowns during the game. In order to pull off an upset against a team like Andover without two top quarterbacks, Rogers needed to play a nearly perfect game. Allowing Andover to score multiple special teams touchdowns prevented nearly any opportunity of pulling the upset.