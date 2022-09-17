Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Dragons use 4th quarter rally to avoid Redmen upset bid
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen were good. Unfortunatley for them, the Fairland Dragons were just a little more gooder. OK, so it’s improper grammar but it doesn’t change the fact Fairland and Rock Hill hooked up in a tough battle that saw the Dragons make a couple of big plays in the fourth quarter to avoid a major upset and beat the Redmen 34-27 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton elects 5 new members to athletic Hall of Fame
They span four decades and have great athletic talent. And now they are recognized forever in the athletic lore of Ironton High School. The latest class of athletes to be named to the Ironton Athletic Hall of Fame include running back Woody Hall, coach Buddy Bell, three-sport standout Rick Boykin, pitcher and all-around player Jerry Murnahan and three-sport standout Mike Southers.
Ironton Tribune
Property transfers
• Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, Elizabeth, $1,000. • Dallas McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Ironton, $8,000. • Randall D. Bazell and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, Coal Grove, $25,000. • Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Camron Lee Rummel, Chesapeake, $199,000. • Carla Jean Pierce, Michael D. Holderby,...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Pointers rally by Lady Dragons
PROCTORVILLE — Sometimes a car runs a little sluggish at first and then the engine heats up and runs pretty smooth. The South Point Lady Pointers were a lot like that car as they rallied in the second half to beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 5-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
wchstv.com
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
Portsmouth Times
International Fest closes another year
The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
Ironton Tribune
Gladys Grove
Gladys Marcine Dillon Grove, 98, died Sept. 16, 2022. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the...
WTVQ
Plans announced to complete Mountain Parkway expansion
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced plans to finish the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion project in Eastern Kentucky. Plans are now underway to build 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County through Floyd County. Since the expansion began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening have been complete or are under construction, according to a press release.
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
WSAZ
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
UPDATE: Firefighter flown to Ohio State hospital after fire engine involved in rollover crash
UPDATE (11:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): The family of the driver says he was hospitalized with a broken ankle. He has also already gone through one surgery and a second surgery has been scheduled for later this week. 13 News also learned that he is a well-respected former fire chief out of Lancaster, Ohio […]
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
Ironton Tribune
Ring on the River set for Oct. 9
ROME TOWNSHIP — Farmers from across the county, state and region will be competing and showing their cattle at a new event next month, organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. Lawrence County Ring on the River, a market feeder and prospect heifer show, will take place at the...
WSAZ
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Chesapeake Police Chief John Walls says a 79-year-old man is the victim in the drowning reported along the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue Sunday around 9:00 p.m. Walls says the person who made the 911 call told dispatchers a man was using a Bobcat excavator around...
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
WOWK
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
