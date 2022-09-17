PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen were good. Unfortunatley for them, the Fairland Dragons were just a little more gooder. OK, so it’s improper grammar but it doesn’t change the fact Fairland and Rock Hill hooked up in a tough battle that saw the Dragons make a couple of big plays in the fourth quarter to avoid a major upset and beat the Redmen 34-27 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

