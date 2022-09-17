Read full article on original website
John F. Rogers, 70, of Lenox
The family of John F. Rogers is saddened to announce that he passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home in Lenox on Saturday, September 10, 2022. John was born on June 3, 1952, to the late Dr. Donald B. and Jean F. Rogers at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He came to Northampton as an infant and was educated in the public schools there, graduating from Northampton High School in 1970 as class president. John received his undergraduate degree from Yale College in 1974 and his law degree from Georgetown University three years later.
Lawrence ‘Butch’ Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield
Lawrence “Butch” Irwin Ray III, 71, of Southfield died Wednesday September 14, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Butch was born in Milford, Mass. on September 22, 1950 son of Lawrence Irwin Jr. and Theresa (Shurick) Ray. He graduated from Blackstone High School and went on to receive his Associates Degree from Coyne Electrical School in Newton, Mass.
New Boston to be listed on National Register of Historic Places
Sandisfield — For those 900 full-time residents who call Sandisfield home (a group among which I count myself), there is lots to love about this off-the-beaten path locale. Situated just north of the Connecticut border at the intersection of Routes 8 and 57, nestled between Sandy Brook and the Farmington River Valley, the ostensibly tiny town’s borders are massive—boasting the most square miles of any town in Berkshire County. Denizens of New Boston have new bragging rights after the village was approved by the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
BITS & BYTES: New Shakespeare & Co. play; Berkshire Pottery Tour; Festival Latino; Illustrating Race symposium; dance at The Foundry
Shakespeare & Co. stages Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues. Lenox– Shakespeare & Company will stage “Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues” by Charles Smith at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre from September 23 through October 30. Directed by Raz Golden, “Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues” centers on the...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
BUSINESS MONDAY: Renner and Schmitz of The Marketplace honored as Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce “Business Persons of the Year”
David Renner and Kevin Schmitz met in 1990 when they were both working at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Conn. Renner had trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and both he and Schmitz had worked at renowned food venues in New York City, but what solidified their relationship was a shared passion: to provide high quality prepared food made from locally sourced ingredients for people to bring back to their own homes.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: BAC opens second location; new Head Start program; new EDs at CDCSB and NBUW; new BFAIR Clinical Director; interim ED at CREATE
Berkshire Art Center announces expansion to second location in Pittsfield. Stockbridge—Berkshire Art Center (formerly IS183 Art School) has announced it will be expanding to a second location in Pittsfield, the Brothership Building at 141 North Street, this month. The opening will be held on Friday, September 30, from 5 – 7 p.m., and is open to the public.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Cambridge artists, residents upset after vandals strike unique Adirondack chairs
Cambridge residents woke up Sunday morning to find shards of wood at the little league field. Those broken pieces formerly belonging to a collection of artist-created Adirondack chairs, with the rest currently on display throughout the village. Connie Brooks, owner of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, set forth a community project...
Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
Residents, organizations team up to Smash the Stigma
Great Barrington — Letting residents know that help is out there for addiction and substance use disorder was the theme of the Smash the Stigma event that was held at the Town Hall Gazebo on Saturday, September 17. Representatives from several organizations were at the event in booths to...
Berkshire Busk! closes second season
Great Barrington — The second season of The Berkshire Busk! came to a close on Saturday, September 3. The event started out in late May with performances every Friday night, Saturday afternoons and evenings all throughout the downtown area, including Railroad Street, The Triplex/Barrington Courtyard, the First Congregational Church, and in front of multiple businesses on Maple Street.
Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
CONCERT PREVIEW: West Stockbridge Historical Society presents the Rick McLaughlin Trio featuring Sheryl Bailey and Yoron Israel
West Stockbridge — In case you hadn’t noticed, Berklee College of Music in Boston is a motherlode of monstrously skilled jazz musicians. (For jazz studies, Jazzfuel.com ranks only two music schools higher than Berklee: Juilliard and New England Conservatory.) And people who have taught or studied at Berklee keep turning up in the Berkshires. Yoko Miwa, for example. Also Daryl Lowery, Kirill Gerstein, Max Levinson, George Russell, Richard Boulanger, and Jonathan Bass (not to mention saxophone phenomenon Grace Kelly).
Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
Setting sail on the Hudson
The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
Plane crash in Great Barrington cornfield Sunday
A single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road, according to Great Barrington Police. Emergency crews at the Walter J. Koladza Airport located the plane off the east end of the runway.
