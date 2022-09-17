PORTLAND, Ore. — If you wanted positive spin after Saturday’s football game, you weren’t going to get it from Montana State’s players and coaches. “Frustrated” was the blunt answer MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott used to describe how he felt after his team lost to Oregon State 68-28 on Saturday night in front of 25,218 spectators at Providence Park. “Humbled” would be one way to sum up how Mellott, head coach Brent Vigen and defensive back Simeon Woodard looked after the blowout. “Concerned” could creep in there too.

