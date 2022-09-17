Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz, Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci earn Gwinnett running honors
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan, Hebron go 3-0 on road trips
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wesleyan’s softball team went 3-0 in the Score Tournament over the weekend at Warner Park Softball Complex. The Wolves defeated Calhoun 8-3 and Tattnall 7-2 on Saturday after posting a 3-1 win over Heritage on Friday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Evan Leonardo commits to High Point men's lacrosse
Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green
Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood sweeps Gwinnett County cross country titles
CONYERS — It was a sweep for Brookwood at Saturday’s Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Bronco girls tallied 58 points to defeat runner-up Parkview, which ended with 68. The boys team placed all five scoring runners in the top 11 and ran away from the field with a total of 38, besting second-place Mill Creek (81) by 42 points.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Talks Brock Bowers, Injuries and More
ATHENS - University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and several student-athletes offered the following comments during Monday’s media session ahead of the Saturday’s game against Kent State. Opening Statement…. “We’re looking forward to getting another home game. Our second time to play at home against a quality...
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 killed in fiery crash involving tractor trailer on I-285 west near Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic at the top end of the Perimeter crawled to a halt for some drivers after an apparent deadly fiery crash involving a tractor trailer in the middle of the evening rush hour. Sandy Springs Police confirmed that there was a fatality. Georgia Department of...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
Talking With Tami
Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga
I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
