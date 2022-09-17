ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz, Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci earn Gwinnett running honors

Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State

North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan, Hebron go 3-0 on road trips

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wesleyan’s softball team went 3-0 in the Score Tournament over the weekend at Warner Park Softball Complex. The Wolves defeated Calhoun 8-3 and Tattnall 7-2 on Saturday after posting a 3-1 win over Heritage on Friday.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Evan Leonardo commits to High Point men's lacrosse

Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
HIGH POINT, NC
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green

Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
STARKVILLE, MS
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood sweeps Gwinnett County cross country titles

CONYERS — It was a sweep for Brookwood at Saturday’s Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Bronco girls tallied 58 points to defeat runner-up Parkview, which ended with 68. The boys team placed all five scoring runners in the top 11 and ran away from the field with a total of 38, besting second-place Mill Creek (81) by 42 points.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Talks Brock Bowers, Injuries and More

ATHENS - University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and several student-athletes offered the following comments during Monday’s media session ahead of the Saturday’s game against Kent State. Opening Statement…. “We’re looking forward to getting another home game. Our second time to play at home against a quality...
ATHENS, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Talking With Tami

Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga

I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
BUFORD, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA

