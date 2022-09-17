Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Evan Leonardo commits to High Point men's lacrosse
Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State
North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green
Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Eight Gwinnett baseball players chosen for Atlanta Braves' 44 Classic
Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron. The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan, Hebron go 3-0 on road trips
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wesleyan’s softball team went 3-0 in the Score Tournament over the weekend at Warner Park Softball Complex. The Wolves defeated Calhoun 8-3 and Tattnall 7-2 on Saturday after posting a 3-1 win over Heritage on Friday.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz, Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci earn Gwinnett running honors
Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic. This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood sweeps Gwinnett County cross country titles
CONYERS — It was a sweep for Brookwood at Saturday’s Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Bronco girls tallied 58 points to defeat runner-up Parkview, which ended with 68. The boys team placed all five scoring runners in the top 11 and ran away from the field with a total of 38, besting second-place Mill Creek (81) by 42 points.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
accesswdun.com
UNG among top universities in the south
The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
The team behind a transformative project in Johns Creek said the development’s name needs to reflect the melding of people and experiences it aims to bring to the north Atlanta suburb.
Gwinnett superintendent looking to put plans in action in second year
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Calvin Watts recently began his second year leading the district.
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?
Living in the barbeque-rich Southeastern US, it's virtually impossible to pick a single "favorite" barbeque location or outing. So instead, here's a simple Que and A about why we put Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que location among our regional favorites:
