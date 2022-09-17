ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Evan Leonardo commits to High Point men's lacrosse

Buford junior Evan Leonardo committed Saturday to the High Point University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Leonardo, an attack and midfielder, was a first-team all-county selection last season after tallying 42 goals and 38 assists and helping the Wolves to the area championship and to the state playoffs.
HIGH POINT, NC
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State

North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mississippi State seeks bounce-back effort vs. Bowling Green

Mississippi State recorded a pair of impressive wins in its first two nonconference games. The Bulldogs then a 31-16 loss at LSU in their Southeastern Conference opener last week. They will hope to get back on track when they host Bowling Green in a nonconference game on Saturday.
STARKVILLE, MS
gwinnettprepsports.com

Eight Gwinnett baseball players chosen for Atlanta Braves' 44 Classic

Eight Gwinnett high school baseball players were selected as participants for the Atlanta Braves’ 44 Classic presented by Nike, a Sept. 24-25 showcase at Truist Park named in honor of the legendary Hank Aaron. The locals named to the roster were Parkview outfielder Ali Banks, Seckinger shortstop Ira Jefferies,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Lawrenceville, GA
Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan, Hebron go 3-0 on road trips

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wesleyan’s softball team went 3-0 in the Score Tournament over the weekend at Warner Park Softball Complex. The Wolves defeated Calhoun 8-3 and Tattnall 7-2 on Saturday after posting a 3-1 win over Heritage on Friday.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz, Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci earn Gwinnett running honors

Mill Creek’s Evelyn Schlitz and Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci were named Gwinnett Runners of the Week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Schlitz placed fourth in the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 44.60 seconds. Petrucci was runner-up in the Gwinnett County meet with a time of 16:11.50.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Gwinnett#Tally Johnson Field
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood sweeps Gwinnett County cross country titles

CONYERS — It was a sweep for Brookwood at Saturday’s Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Bronco girls tallied 58 points to defeat runner-up Parkview, which ended with 68. The boys team placed all five scoring runners in the top 11 and ran away from the field with a total of 38, besting second-place Mill Creek (81) by 42 points.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

UNG among top universities in the south

The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
DAHLONEGA, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
ATHENS, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy