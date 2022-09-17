Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
230 families affected by Mosquito Fire receive aid from nonprofit organization
PLACER COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With the Mosquito Fire affecting many residents across Placer and El Dorado counties, a nonprofit organization holds a "Free Shop" event in Placerville Saturday. About 230 families affected by the Mosquito Fire received aid from nonprofit organization Global Empowerment Mission...
mynews4.com
Placer, El Dorado counties lift several Mosquito Fire evacuations
PLACER/EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County and El Dorado Sheriff's Offices have lifted some evacuations Monday as a result of repopulation efforts. According to the Placer Sheriffs Office (PCSO), today's repopulation effort has allowed 2,128 residents to return to 983 homes. PLACER...
mynews4.com
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
