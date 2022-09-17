ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Twitter Reacts To Tory Lanez & August Alsina's Feud, Megan Thee Stallion's Name Brought Up By Many

It was only a matter of time before Megan Thee Stallion's name was dragged into the ongoing online debate about the alleged feud between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. If you haven't heard, the Toronto-born artist has vehemently denied rumours that he and the latter got into a physical fight, even despite the countless receipts that have surfaced online to dispute his innocence.
JT & Nicki Minaj Respond To IG Live Diss Track Backlash

Nicki Minaj and JT's weekend Instagram Live session took a sour turn after fans reacted poorly to the Queen of Rap having the City Girl recite an old diss track about her she had penned years ago. While the two recording artists thought it was all fun and games, many thought it showed the latter lacking a backbone, but she and Minaj have since addressed that discourse.
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Home Burglary

Tee Grizzley shared a video on Instagram, Saturday night, addressing the news that his Los Angeles home was burglarized two weeks ago. Looters reportedly smashed a window and stole over $1 million in jewelry as well as a heap of cash. News of the burglary comes following the death of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online

More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
August Alsina Shows Off Injuries From Alleged Tory Lanez Fight

August Alsina shared photos of himself with a busted lip and more injuries on Instagram, Sunday night, claiming to have suffered the damage during an alleged fight with Tory Lanez. The incident reportedly went down in Chicago after the two ran into each other. "Me after a toupee’d sneak attack...
CHICAGO, IL
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate

Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
PnB Rock's Body To Be Released After Family Has Trouble Preparing Funeral

PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper

People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
YNW Melly Pays Homage To PnB Rock: "Rest In Peace"

YNW Melly paid homage to PnB Rock with a tribute post on Instagram, Sunday, sharing a photo of the two rappers. PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while dining out with his girlfriend. "@pnbrock Rest in peace my n***a," Melly captioned the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
August Alsina Confirms Tory Lanez Altercation, Tory Responds

Earlier today, rumors sparked that singers August Alsina and Tory Lanez had gotten into a brawl. Media outlet Gossip of the City broke the news on Twitter, and since then, users have been trying to figure out the truth. While Tory neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, August had no problem telling his side of the story.
"Drink Champs" Gears Up For Hilarious Kevin Hart Episode

Once again, Drink Champs is highlighting comedians with their next special guest. Noreaga and DJ EFN's podcast has been a leading force in Hip Hop as they celebrate the careers of our legendary artists. Yet, regular viewers know that Drink Champs isn't just for musicians, as they've also used their platform to bring laughs with people like Dave Chappelle, Marlon Wayans, Michael Blackson, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon, and many more.
Adam Levine Accused Of Having An Affair Amid Wife's Pregnancy

Adam Levine usually keeps his personal life personal -- but his recent transgressions have made their way into the public eye. According to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo, cheated on his wife with her and even asked to use her name for his unborn child with Behati.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model But Admits "I Crossed The Line"

He didn't start the week under the impression that he would be at the center of a pop culture scandal, but Adam Levine has been confronted with a viral moment. Instagram model Sumner Stroh shook the table after she shared a TikTok video detailing her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh didn't hold back when she spoke about having a sexual relationship with a celebrity "married to a Victoria's Secret model," and later, she uploaded screenshots of their private conversations.
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"

PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
DaniLeigh Is Tired Of "Mean" People Online: "I Hate The Internet!"

Over the last few years, the internet hasn't been kind to DaniLeigh. From her relationship with DaBaby to her "Yellow Bone" controversy to just about any update she gives her social media followers, the singer has found herself in the crosshairs of naysayers. DaniLeigh has taken it all in stride and does her best to ignore the negativity, but sometimes, she lashes out.
