2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Tennessee State struggles with Middle Tennessee State
Frank Peasant and Middle Tennessee had an impressive start to the game against Tennessee Stat, scoring a quick 21 first quarter points. The post Tennessee State struggles with Middle Tennessee State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
williamsonherald.com
Juanita June Edwards Anderson
Juanita June Edwards Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away September 18, 2022. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards. Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” William Anderson; daughter, Connie Straughn; sister, Mary Kay Woodard; brother, Paul Thomas Edwards. A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Magnolia Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Dennis Makins and Ron Gambill will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Edwards-Anderson Scholarship Fund at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN. Visitation will be 11:00AM – 1:00PM Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.
Two 'lottery' winners receive new homes in Clarksville
This is called the "going local initiative" and they want to bring affordable housing to Clarksville.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game
There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
WSMV
Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
24-Year-Old Iliana Lara Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that 24-year-old Iliana Lara was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
