Franklin, TN

passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022

THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
williamsonherald.com

Juanita June Edwards Anderson

Juanita June Edwards Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away September 18, 2022. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards. Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” William Anderson; daughter, Connie Straughn; sister, Mary Kay Woodard; brother, Paul Thomas Edwards. A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Magnolia Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Dennis Makins and Ron Gambill will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Edwards-Anderson Scholarship Fund at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN. Visitation will be 11:00AM – 1:00PM Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.
FRANKLIN, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism. Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again. The new salon has been preparing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
MURFREESBORO, TN

