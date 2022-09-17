Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 13 Pearl River prepares for South Division opener
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The No. 13 Pearl River football team hits the road Thursday for its first MACCC South Division game of the 2022 campaign. The matchup with Hinds is set to get underway at 7 p.m. inside Joe Renfroe Stadium. Pearl River is coming off a hard-fought 21-14...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs settle for tie in MACCC opener
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast gave up a goal with three seconds left in regulation that forced overtime Friday at Bary Thrash Field. The women’s soccer team had to settle for a tie with Hinds after two extra sessions left it 2-2. “That’s a lack of experience from our players on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively,” Bulldogs coach Aaron Avila said. “Too many missed chances, too many bad decisions in the attack and not enough composure in the final third and in the back third, as well. Both of those goals were just lack of composure. We beat ourselves.”
Picayune Item
Men’s Soccer tries for 2nd straight
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team will try to make it 2-for-2 Tuesday when they travel to play Holmes in the second MACCC game of the season. Kickoff on the Ridgeland Campus is set for 3 p.m. There will be no stream of the game.
Picayune Item
High school football recaps
Recap of Poplarville’s blow out win against Terry and Pearl River Central’s slow start to another loss against Sumrall. The Pearl River Central Blue Devils lost 20-7 on the road to the Sumrall Bobcats. “Early on we let the nerves get the better of us and it took...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs look to seize opportunities vs. No. 8 EMCC
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright and his staff have been talking to his team about seizing their chances on the play-to-play level. It’s easy to extrapolate and apply that idea to the big picture this week as the Bulldogs gear up for a huge showdown Thursday against No. 8 East Mississippi at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's is Coming to D'lberville, Mississippi
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is in the final stretch as it prepares to open its first D’Iberville location at 11181 Mandal Pkwy. on Sept. 26. The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Walk-On’s executive team and D’Iberville franchise partners at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, one of the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day. This opening will mark Walk-On’s fifth location in Mississippi.
breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway
Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
visitmississippi.org
The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing
Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
WLOX
Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
ourmshome.com
Bald Eagles Return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The site of a soaring Bald Eagle always gives me pause. The distinctive white heads and tails of adults helps them stand out, whether in flight or perched in a tree. The neat thing for us is that we can see these anywhere in the state of Mississippi. No need to go to Alaska. Yes, American Bald Eagles live and nest here!
theclintoncourier.net
Mississippi, The Next Tech Hotspot? Plus What This Means For The Local Economy
Technology accounts for around 3.5% of the Mississippi state economy, at an estimated $3.5 billion. Mississippi is taking steps to support the tech industry’s growth and could be the next tech hotspot in the US. Tech employment is strongest in states like New York and Texas, but you should...
Sea Coast Echo
MHP probes two fatal crashes in Hancock County
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate fatal accidents that occurred in Hancock County on Saturday. The first occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla., was driving east on I-10 when his car left the highway and hit a tree, leading to his death, MHP officials said.
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
