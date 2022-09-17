PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast gave up a goal with three seconds left in regulation that forced overtime Friday at Bary Thrash Field. The women’s soccer team had to settle for a tie with Hinds after two extra sessions left it 2-2. “That’s a lack of experience from our players on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively,” Bulldogs coach Aaron Avila said. “Too many missed chances, too many bad decisions in the attack and not enough composure in the final third and in the back third, as well. Both of those goals were just lack of composure. We beat ourselves.”

PERKINSTON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO