WVNews
Soccer Minutemen knock off Byrd and Wheeling Central, fall to Grafton
The Minutemen soccer team faced a tough schedule facing off against top regional foes Robert C. Byrd and Grafton and Wheeling Central Catholic this week. The Minutemen took down Byrd, were narrowly beaten against Grafton, and dominated Wheeling Central 8-1. The Lewis County Minutemen boys found an extra gear in...
WVNews
Lady Patriots Volleyball take on B-U, W-I
The Lady Patriots volleyball teams took on Buckhannon-Upshur and Washington Irving this week, earning a split against the Bucs and sweeping WI. The JV Lady Patriots swept the JV Bucs taking the first set 25-12 and the second set 20-20 to secure the “W”. Zenna Hann led the way with 10 service points in the contest while Brooklyn Oldaker had 7, and Braylynn Barnett had six.
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- One of the bigger keys for West Virginia in this game will be to force bad decisions and inopportune throws from Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells. He has been prone to those throughout his career, and his four picks in the Hokies' opener against Old Dominion were critical factors in the loss. Wells is not a scatter-armed thrower, though -- WVU needs to get to him and make him uncomfortable to in order to try to force a couple of those errant throws.
WVNews
WVU football has often shone on weeknights
West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule features three Thursday night games. Two of those are on the road – Sept. 1 at Pitt and Sept. 22 at Virginia Tech – with one at Mountaineer Field – Oct. 13 vs. Baylor. Any weeknight game is met with mixed...
WVNews
Troop 40 Scouts, Bridgeport (West Virginia) volunteers memorialize late Boy Scout with Eagle projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Troop 40 Boys Scouts, family, friends and volunteers will team up this weekend to complete an Eagle Project for a late Scout. Scoutmaster Jason Hosaflook said the group will install a bicycle rack Saturday at the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area in Monongahela National Forest near Hillsboro in honor of Levi Bender.
WVNews
Nicole Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses across the area are coming together to host the fir…
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
WVNews
Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson
After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
WVNews
Brent Pry in his first season as Hokies’ head coach
The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is always a big game, but the 2022 edition looms particularly large for a West Virginia program that’s trying to claw its way back to .500. Virginia Tech is in a rebuild under first-year coach Brent Pry, who spent the last eight...
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from Lewis, Taylor, Mineral, Lincoln, Boone, Logan a…
WVNews
Canning Exhibit contest to be held
The Lewis County Fair Home Canning Exhibit for this year is sponsored by J&B Farms of Weston. What better way to show off your hard work in filling those jars than to show them off at the Lewis County Fair? This is open to everyone, and there will be 10 categories to enter. Bring exhibits to the 4-H pavilion at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will be Sept. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
WVNews
2 Lewis County residents, 1 from Taylor among latest West Virginia COVID dead
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from Lewis, Taylor, Mineral, Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Putnam were among the nine West Virginia COVID deaths reported Wednesday by the state. The state has reported 7,379 deaths since the pandemic began in West Virginia in March 2020.
WVNews
Fairmont State University officials prepare for 2022 homecoming weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, Fairmont State University will welcome hundreds of students, alumni and community members to campus for a wide array of Homecoming festivities, and officials are excited about hosting the first full-fledged Homecoming since 2019. While the university held Homecoming last year, Fairmont State...
WVNews
'Summertime Serving the Son' gathers Bridgeport (West Virginia) youth and adults
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — While also learning biblical lessons this July, children and youth gave back to Bridgeport Presbyterian Church ministries and local nonprofit groups during the second-annual Summertime Serving the Son. Christian Education Committee Chair Jacy Woods has been part of the committee for nine years, chair...
WVNews
Block party scheduled for October 6
Lewis County Communities in Schools coordinators are inviting local businesses to participate in a block party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on October 6. The block party will be held at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. Families, students, and the community are invited to attend and learn more about their community.
WVNews
First NCWV Girls in Aviation Day to be held Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center,...
WVNews
LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was inducted at a ceremony held at LCHS on Saturday, with eight new members joining the ranks of the those honored at LCHS for their contribution to Lewis County High School athletics. The event was created several years ago to...
WVNews
Contour Airlines tickets through North Central West Virginia Airport now available
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Contour Airlines isn't scheduled to begin offering flights out of North Central West Virginia Airport until Dec. 1, but passengers can already purchase their tickets. Federal regulators recently approved Contour Airlines of Smyrna, Tennessee, as the airport's new Essential Air Service provider.
WVNews
Cartoon Headquarters will be at Lewis County Fair
Cartoon Headquarters- Inflatable Fun Zone will be brining out all the fun this year at the Lewis county Fair. With the loss of the Carnival this local business stepped up and is helping the fair out in a big way this year. Brining in a variety of inflatables (5+ different ones), Games (10+) and more! Just remember that the bounce houses will be included with your gate admission.
WVNews
Lewis County Fair Pageant contestants
The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageant was held in August in the Lewis County High School auditorium. A total of 42 contestants competed to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year.
