Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!

