KTEN.com
Hatley wins GAC Co-Offensive Player of Week
DURANT, Okla. - For the second time in three weeks, Southeastern has had a pair of players earn Great American Conference Player of the Week honors, with Daulton Hatley's huge outing earning him Offensive Player of the Week honors while Colton Humphrey picked up Special Team Player of the Week recognition.
KTEN.com
Gunter Football remains undefeated with win over Brock
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers knew scheduling Brock would not be an easy task. However, it is exactly the type of test they wanted early in the season. Gunter came out with a narrow 21-16 victory to improve to 4-0 this season. "We talked to the kids, this...
Oklahoma football: Sooners hold onto No. 6 spot in national rankings
For the first time in three weeks, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma football Sooners did not move up in the national rankings despite a resounding 35-point win over Nebraska. The Sooners are holding strong in the No. 6 spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll. That’s because only No. 5 Clemson of the teams ahead of Oklahoma in the rankings had a lower margin of victory on Saturday than Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: What do you think of us now?
No question about it. The Oklahoma football team that showed up and showed out at Nebraska on Saturday was not the same team we saw in the Sooners first two wins of the season. And that’s not meant as a criticism of Oklahoma’s first two games. But this week it...
KFOR
Strong cold front on the way as Fall officially arrives on Thursday!
Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Southwest Texoma Losing Half Of Bed, Bath, & Beyond Stores
It was announced almost three weeks ago that retailer giant Bed, Bath, & Beyond would be permanently shutting the doors and closing down some 150 "low performing" stores across the country, and we were naturally curious if the Lawton store would be included. It was a fair question... Lawton is...
kswo.com
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole. The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it...
KXII.com
Sulphur fire burns 3 acres at Chickasaw Recreation Area
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Sulphur burned down three acres at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon, according to the National Parks Service. It started as a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon near Catfish Bottoms, according to a press release from the park. Reports stated the fire spread...
KTEN.com
Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
marioncoherald.com
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
KXII.com
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis. Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was...
KOCO
John Stamos, Beach Boys head to OKC for charity concert for Regional Food Bank
OKLAHOMA CITY — John Stamos and The Beach Boys are heading to Oklahoma City for a charity concert for the Regional Food Bank. Stamos is coming to OKC to play with The Beach Boys on Saturday. KOCO 5 is one of the sponsors of the event. The concert will...
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
