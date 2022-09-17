Continuing with their offseason theme of becoming tougher and more difficult to play with, the Philadelphia Flyers will be bringing in veteran forward Antoine Roussel on a PTO. The move hasn’t been confirmed by the Flyers organization yet, however Roussel himself confirmed the news in an interview with Le Quotidie Numerique, a French-speaking paper. Players confirming their own transactions is not necessarily commonplace, but has happened in the past.

