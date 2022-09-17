ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers to sign veteran forward Antoine Roussel to PTO

Continuing with their offseason theme of becoming tougher and more difficult to play with, the Philadelphia Flyers will be bringing in veteran forward Antoine Roussel on a PTO. The move hasn’t been confirmed by the Flyers organization yet, however Roussel himself confirmed the news in an interview with Le Quotidie Numerique, a French-speaking paper. Players confirming their own transactions is not necessarily commonplace, but has happened in the past.
