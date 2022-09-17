Read full article on original website
Related
Flyers to sign veteran forward Antoine Roussel to PTO
Continuing with their offseason theme of becoming tougher and more difficult to play with, the Philadelphia Flyers will be bringing in veteran forward Antoine Roussel on a PTO. The move hasn’t been confirmed by the Flyers organization yet, however Roussel himself confirmed the news in an interview with Le Quotidie Numerique, a French-speaking paper. Players confirming their own transactions is not necessarily commonplace, but has happened in the past.
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
The Delco Baseball League: 115 years of semi-pro baseball in Delaware County
The Delco League has been the home of high-level, semi-professional baseball since 1908. KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Delco League President Nick DuComb about the league, its history and why it still thrives.
Nola Carves Out Place in Phillies History with Milestone Start
Aaron Nola made his 200th career big league start on Saturday, becoming just the tenth pitcher to make 200 starts in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
Phillies Fall Out of Second Wild Card Spot as Padres, Brewers Gain Ground
After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies fell out of the second National League wild card spot, as the San Diego Padres surpassed them, with the Milwaukee Brewers right on their tails. The Padres swept the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Brewers took two of three from the New York Yankees over the weekend.
Comments / 0