MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell boys soccer, the 3A No. 1 in Idaho, stayed undefeated Monday night with a win at Kimberly. Wendell will play at Filer Wednesday at 4 p.m. Kimberly will play at Sun Valley Community School Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Sun Valley Community School...
Don't miss out on any of the exciting high school sports action taking place around north Clackamas County this week! MONDAY, SEPT. 19 Volleyball North Clackamas Christian 3, Open Door Christian 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-15) Boys soccer Columbia Adventist (Washington) 7, North Clackamas Christian 2 Forest Grove 3, La Salle Prep 2 Parkrose 8, Nelson 0 Jesuit 4, Wilsonville 1 Girls soccer Beaverton 2, La Salle Prep 0 Lincoln 5, Wilsonville 1 Sunset 6, Nelson 0 TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 Volleyball Gladstone at Madras, 6 p.m. David Douglas at Nelson, 6:30 p.m. Lake Oswego at Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m. West Linn at...
