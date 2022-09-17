MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).

