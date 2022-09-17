Read full article on original website
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO), Flowserve Corporation (FLS), Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
How Many Americans Won’t Be Counting on Social Security for Retirement?
Planning for retirement without knowing what the future of Social Security might look like in five, 20 or 50 years is no easy feat. But how is the average American grappling with this uncertainty?...
U.S. delivers over 25 million COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States government has sent out over 25 million of the updated COVID-19 booster shots, mostly from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE), as production of the Moderna (MRNA.O) shot continues to ramp up, a federal health agency said on Tuesday.
CVS Health, Walmart reach $147.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia - attorney general
Sept 20 (Reuters) - CVS Health (CVS.N) and Walmart (WMT.N) have agreed to pay $147.5 million to settle the state of West Virginia's opioid claims, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday.
