d9and10sports.com
Weekly College Player of the Week Roundup: PSU Behrend’s Carr (Franklin), Jasinski (Fairview) Lead the Way
ERIE, Pa. – A pair of District 10 athletes earned AMCC Conference Player of the Week honors for Penn State Behrend. In women’s tennis, Erica Jasinski (Fairview, PA/Fairview) earned Athlete of the Week. She went undefeated (3-0) in singles action for the Lions this week, helping the team post a 2-1 record. The senior was a double winner in the top spots in the AMCC match against Altoona. Jasinski won in a tiebreaker set at No. 1 singles and recorded an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
WFMJ.com
Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops
Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Former Sharon Standout Eilam has Big Game in Westminster’s Victory
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa – Westminster’s wealth of weapons was on full display during Saturday evening’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener. At Harold Burry Stadium at Memorial Field, Sharon grad Tylon Eilam had 139 yards receiving and two touchdowns and the Titans totaled 550 yards in a 42-14 victory over Allegheny College on “White-Out Night.”
d9and10sports.com
Union City, Kennedy Catholic Earn Saturday Football Wins
LAWRENCE PARK, Pa. – Skylar Olmstead scored on a pair of long touchdown runs as Union City earned a 29-9 Region 2 football win over Iroquois. The win was the second of the season for the Bears, who lead 8-0 at halftime. Clay Thomas had a 6-yard touchdown run...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 19, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Clearfield Girls Earn Shutout; LeBoeuf, Brookville, Port Allegany, Prep Earn Close Wins
HYDE, Pa. – Mia Smith and Kaylie Brown scored a pair of first-half goals to help Clearfield to a 2-0 win over Bellefonte. Elle Smith assisted on both of the goals in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Bison added an own goal. Cayleigh Walker had...
d9and10sports.com
Redbank Valley’s Wagner Named Week Four 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – A year ago on its way to the PIAA Class 1A championship game, Redbank Valley lost just once – the season opener to Keystone. This year Cam Wagner made sure there would be no repeat of that loss going 14 of 18 for 389 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-7 win over the visiting Panthers. That is why the senior QB is the Week 4 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 19, 2022 VB Recaps: Port Allegany’s Nelson Records 500th Set Assist in Win; Thomas Has Big Night for Maplewood
ULYSSES, Pa. – Leigha Nelson recorded her 500th career assist during the first set of Port Allegany’s 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-20) road win over Northern Potter. Nelson finished the match with 27 set assists to lead the Lady Gators with many of those going to Madeline Smith, who had 16 kills along with six aces.
d9and10sports.com
Grove City Boys Capture 5th Straight Region Title Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
PULASKI, Pa. – The Grove City boys captured its fifth straight Region 2 title with its performance in the final mega match at Tanglewood. Grove City earned first place in the team standings at 329, followed by West Middlesex (340), Slippery Rock (351), and Wilmington (358). Slippery Rock’s Jacob...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Football Coach Charged with Assaulting a Child at Neshannock High Football Field
(Neshannock Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against 41-year-old David Lawrence Thompson after He was accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them. Authorities say that unreleased video shows...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 4 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Running behind a big, physical offensive line, Oil City’s Ethen Knox continues to put up eye-popping numbers. He did so again in a victory against Route 8 rival Franklin, rushing for 425 yards and five touchdowns – his third straight game of 400 yards, which is believed to be the first time that feat has ever been accomplished in Pennsylvania.
WFMJ.com
New Castle man accused of slamming juvenile onto football field turf
A New Castle man is accused of slamming a juvenile victim on the ground on a high school football field. Police say they were dispatched to the Neshannock High School Football field on August 20 in reference to an assault. Police were able to obtain video of the incident and...
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
Pa. man charged, accused of attacking teen on school football field
A Pennsylvania man is accused of attacking a teenager on a high school football field, according to a story from WPXI. Citing a press release from police, the news station said that officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field of Neshannock High School in Lawrence County on Aug. 20.
explore venango
Kenneth “Ken” Eugene McCool
Kenneth “Ken” Eugene McCool, 94, of Sigel, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Ken was born on April 15, 1928, to the late John Kenneth and Anne Belle Victoria (Reed) McCool. He served...
erienewsnow.com
Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County
Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
Albion Fairgrounds golf cart stolen in early morning hours Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds. The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough. Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some […]
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
Two sent to hospital, road reopened, one arrested in collision on Midlothian
A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd. Monday morning.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
