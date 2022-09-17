Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Best news: Herbert Blomstedt is back
We hear from the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra that Herbert Blomstedt has arrived for rehearsals of Honegger’s third symphony and Brahms fourth for concert on Wednesday and Thursday. Blomstedt, who is 95, has been out of action since suffering a fall in June. After Stockholm, he heads on to...
Slipped Disc
Justus Frantz is thrown off German train
Bild reports that the conductor and pianist was ordered to leave a train to Berlin because he refused to wear a mask. Franz’s protest that he had just ordered drinks and a meal from the ICE buffet were overruled. They also refused to take account that he was on his way to give a concert for a children’s charity.
Slipped Disc
Tragic death of opera video artist, 50
The performing arts world has been shocked by the sudden death of Torge Møller, maker of on-stage videos for opera and theatre. With his Fettfilms partner Momme Hinrichs, Torge Møller designed video inserts for productions in Bonn, Berlin, Dresden, Vienna, Paris, Florence, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Bonn Opera called him ‘one of the world’s most sought-after theatre video artists’.
Slipped Disc
Composer steps down at American Composers Orchestra
American Composers Orchestra and Derek Bermel announce that after ten years as Artistic Director (2013-2022) and four years as Creative Advisor (2009-2013), Bermel will step down at the end of 2022 due to the increasing demands of his composition career. He will remain on ACO’s Board of Directors. ACO President and CEO Melissa Ngan and the Board of Directors are leading a search for Bermel’s successor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
A pioneering Spanish musicologist, RIP
The scholar and lutenist Alicia Lázaro, who has died of cancer, was responsible for recovering more than 4,500 ancient music manuscripts from the Cathedral of Segovia. A youthful enthusiast for early music, she put on Spain’s first dedicated baroque concert series in café La Fídula on Calle Huertas in Madrid, which was owned by her brothers.
Slipped Disc
Jonas Kaufmann: Peter Grimes is a sadly misunderstood man
From an interview with BR in Munich, where Kaufmann is reprising his latest title role:. I feel so sorry for him. I don’t think he’s a real killer. Today you would say: autistic or Asperger’s or whatever. Modern expressions for the fact that in this place where he is arrested, he is simply being crushed by the many, many intrigues that are being spun. And of course it’s tragic that the first boy dies of thirst in a storm because they somehow drift too far and can’t find their way home.
Slipped Disc
Russian pop star names herself a foreign agent
The vastly popular singer Alla Pugacheva has told the Kremlin she wants to be listed as a foreign agent in solidarity with her husband, the singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has been penalised for anti-war remarks. Pugacheva, 73, a national icon, called Galkin a ‘true and incorruptible patriot.’...
Slipped Disc
Two new works to be heard in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
The Master of the Queen’s Musick Judith Weir and the leading Scottish composer James MacMillan have written new works for today’s great occasion. Judith Weir says: ‘“For this funeral service, Westminster Abbey requested that I set to music the first seven verses of Psalm 42, “Like as the hart desireth the water-brooks: so longeth my soul after thee, O God”. The words and music speak at first of the soul’s great sadness and thirst for God’s reassurance;
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipped Disc
Just in: Finns sign another Brit
Whatever the state of UK-EU relations, there’s a lively baton trade going on between Finland and Britain. This morning, the Tampere Philharmonic appointed Matthew Halls to succeed Santtu-Matias Rouvali as chief conductor. Halls, who made his name mostly in Bach, blew the Finns away with a Haydn symphony. He recently signed with London agency AskonasHolt.
Slipped Disc
Sudden death of leading English musician, 51
Mourning has stretched across the folk, rock and classical worlds for Paul Sartin, oboist and violinist of the Bellowhead band, who died suddenly at 51. He collapsed shortly before taking the stage. Paul Sartin recently participated in a Vaughan Williams documentary for Radio 4’s Front Row.
Slipped Disc
Cancer claims a famed Spanish soprano, 63
Scherzo reports the early death of soprano Ana Maria Sanchez after a long struggle with cancer. After a debut as Abigaille in Nabucco in Palma de Mallorca, she was in constand demand for Verdi roles across Spain. She went on to sing at Hamburg, Munich, Berlin, Dresden, Zurich, Florence, Venice, Lisbon, Naples, Buenos Aires and the Met.
Slipped Disc
Death of revered Juilliard bassist, 77
The death is being mourned of Wolfgang Güttler, long-serving principal double bass of the SWR SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg and a regular masterclass teacher at Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music. Born in Kronstadt, Romania, of German and Romanian parents, he started out in the the Cluj...
Slipped Disc
Music professor is killed in Donbass
It is reported that Neonil Gennadyevna Ivashchenko, a teacher of the Donetsk Music College, was killed last night in her apartment by a Ukrainian shell. Collateral fatalities are mounting on both sides.
Comments / 0