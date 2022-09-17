Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Draws 27 Million Viewers in the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral drew a peak of 27 million viewers in the U.K., equating to a 95% audience share. The vast majority of those watching in the U.K. on Monday – some 18 million – were tuned into the BBC, who began their coverage from 8am before finishing at approximately 5.30pm, reported Broadcast, citing Overnights TV. In second place was ITV with an audience of 4.5 million followed by BBC2, BBC News and Sky News, which came in fifth with 700,000 viewers.
Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. African Union chairperson Macky Sall said Tuesday that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War,” alluding to the pressure mounting on the continent's leaders to choose sides over the war in Ukraine.
Turkish leader to United Nations: Be 'much more influential'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Turkey’s leader, overseeing a nation encircled by regional disputes, used his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to shine a spotlight on Turkish maneuvering in conflicts that span from Syria to Ukraine. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech comes as Turkey is beset...
Putin meets Bosnian Serb separatist leader, praises Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday days after he endorsed Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, Russian and Serbian media reported. During a rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president praised his...
Sudan detects 5 more cases of monkeypox amid concerns
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan on Tuesday announced five more cases of the monkeypox virus, bringing the tally up to seven patients. The Health Ministry said in a statement the new cases were detected in the capital of Khartoum and the provinces of West Darfur, North Darfur, and Kassala. The statement did not provide further details.
One year later, growing global perils as Biden returns to UN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York this week for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. European fears that a recession could...
Denmark becomes first to offer 'loss and damage' climate funding
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas.
Security, not trade, is key to new PM’s hopes of building rapport with Joe Biden
Early signs are that Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, is going to rely on the strength of its security relationship with the US, rather than the chimera of new trade or economic links to forge personal links with Joe Biden. Her frank admission that there is no medium...
Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody
Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.
Biden nominates Lynne Tracy as new ambassador to Russia
President Biden on Tuesday nominated Lynne Tracy to serve as ambassador to the Russian Federation to navigate a tense relationship between U.S. and Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Tracy currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia, a post that she’s held since 2019. Before that, she was...
Protests flare across Iran in violent unrest over woman's death
DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Protests raged for a fourth straight day across Iran on Tuesday and authorities said three people had been killed during unrest over the death of a young woman in police custody.
