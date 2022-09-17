ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

SFGate

Mexico's earthquake coincidence drives anxiety for many

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday,...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Sudan detects 5 more cases of monkeypox amid concerns

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan on Tuesday announced five more cases of the monkeypox virus, bringing the tally up to seven patients. The Health Ministry said in a statement the new cases were detected in the capital of Khartoum and the provinces of West Darfur, North Darfur, and Kassala. The statement did not provide further details.
PUBLIC HEALTH
