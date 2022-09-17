Read full article on original website
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has condemned provocations over Taiwan in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday,...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan on Tuesday announced five more cases of the monkeypox virus, bringing the tally up to seven patients. The Health Ministry said in a statement the new cases were detected in the capital of Khartoum and the provinces of West Darfur, North Darfur, and Kassala. The statement did not provide further details.
Early signs are that Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, is going to rely on the strength of its security relationship with the US, rather than the chimera of new trade or economic links to forge personal links with Joe Biden. Her frank admission that there is no medium...
