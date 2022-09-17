Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
Knox Pages
Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
Knox Pages
Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Shelby’s Huck Finnegan may want to consider transferring to Galion. That way he could always run at Amann Reservoir Park. The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Knox Pages
Orrville man killed, 4 others injured in Saturday night Wayne County crash
BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP -- An Orrville man was killed and four others hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday night, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler Robert Lewis, 26, of Orrville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol reported.
Knox Pages
Knox County schools react to state report card results
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
Knox Pages
Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
Knox Pages
Ashley man killed after Sunday night crash in Delaware County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- An Ashley man was killed Sunday night after a one-vehicle crash in Liberty Township, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Knox Pages
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD - North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow N.C. State to continue working closely with...
Knox Pages
Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
Knox Pages
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
Knox Pages
Sherrod Brown: Support of law enforcement will rebuild trust with communities
We have seen too many tragedies in Ohio and around the country that have broken the trust between law enforcement and the communities they swear an oath to protect and serve. The arrival of an officer on the scene should be a cause for relief – not more anxiety.
Knox Pages
Fahrenheit 451 Online Book Discussion: Banned Books Week at the Public Library
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Join us for an online book discussion of Fahrenheit 451...
