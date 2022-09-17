ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

Hartland's Joey Mattord breaks out with big game in win over Salem

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago

CANTON — Hartland was able to re-establish running back Joey Mattord as a big-play threat Friday night in a 35-10 victory over Salem.

Mattord ran 12 times for 270 yards and three touchdowns after being held in check by strong Novi and Brighton defenses the previous two weeks.

He had 76 yards on 26 carries the last two weeks after opening the season with 135 yards against Westland John Glenn.

Mattord opened the scoring by running 52 yards for a touchdown off a fake punt. He scored on runs of 12 and 76 yards in the second quarter to make it 21-0.

“He did well,” Hartland coach Brian Savage said. “It was good to see. He’s obviously a main part of our offense. We’re just trying to get him going and obviously get our offensive line moving and get everybody on the same page.”

Hartland took to the air for its fourth touchdown, as James Butzier hit Mitch Cavanaugh with a 26-yard scoring strike. Sophomore Matt Flynn scored his first varsity touchdown on a 12-yard run.

A safety off a high snap from punt formation gave Hartland a 35-3 lead before Salem scored a touchdown late in the game.

Cavanaugh had an interception for Hartland, which is 2-2 heading into a home game against Plymouth at 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Hartland's Joey Mattord breaks out with big game in win over Salem

