Chronicle
Late First Half Goals Propel Chinooks Past Tigers
Dropping its first game of the season, the Napavine girls soccer team fell to the defending 2B state champion Kalama Chinooks, 2-0, Monday in Napavine. The Tigers had a hard time keeping possession, but otherwise held the Chinook attack in check for 75 minutes of gametime. But the Kalama attack...
Chronicle
Loggers Surge Past Fishermen
Thanks to five goals from Brooklyn Sandridge, the Onalaska girls soccer team blitzed past Ilwaco, 6-0, Monday night. The Loggers (1-1-2) earned their first win of the season, and controlled possession throughout most of the game, leading to goals early and often. Sandridge scored twice in the first 10 minutes,...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso
(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
Chronicle
Blazers Hold on to Defeat Clark on the Road
Hanging on thanks to terrific play in goal by Maggie McAuley, the Centralia College women’s soccer team defeated Clark, 1-0, Saturday on the road. The Trailblazers (6-3, 4-1 NWAC) were stout defensively, limiting the Penguins to five shots on goal, which McAuley managed to wrangle to keep a clean sheet.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History
After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
Chronicle
Caboose Unveiled at Tenino Depot Museum to Celebrate 150 Years of Tenino Railroad History
The City of Tenino celebrated 150 years of railroad history on Saturday by unveiling a newly-restored Great Northern Railway caboose originally constructed in 1923 to begin festivities at the first Tenino Railroad Day. Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier kicked off the unveiling for around 100 people in front of the Tenino...
Channel 6000
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 19, 2022
• WALTER C. SANFORD, 78, Vader, died Sept. 14 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • SHIRLEY A. MARASCO, 83, Toledo, died Sept. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are...
Chronicle
Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man
Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
Chronicle
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
Ridgefield teachers, district reach tentative deal
A tentative deal between teachers and the school district means Ridgefield students will be back in the classroom on Monday.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza
I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
Chronicle
Lewis County COVID-19 Testing Site to Close in Two Weeks
The COVID-19 testing site on Gold Street in Centralia will be closing on Sept. 30. The site is the only one in Lewis County and is funded by the Washington Department of Health. First established in the parking lot of the Lewis County Mall on Nov. 26, 2021, the site...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
