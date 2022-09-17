ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Chronicle

Late First Half Goals Propel Chinooks Past Tigers

Dropping its first game of the season, the Napavine girls soccer team fell to the defending 2B state champion Kalama Chinooks, 2-0, Monday in Napavine. The Tigers had a hard time keeping possession, but otherwise held the Chinook attack in check for 75 minutes of gametime. But the Kalama attack...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Loggers Surge Past Fishermen

Thanks to five goals from Brooklyn Sandridge, the Onalaska girls soccer team blitzed past Ilwaco, 6-0, Monday night. The Loggers (1-1-2) earned their first win of the season, and controlled possession throughout most of the game, leading to goals early and often. Sandridge scored twice in the first 10 minutes,...
ONALASKA, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso

(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
KELSO, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Hold on to Defeat Clark on the Road

Hanging on thanks to terrific play in goal by Maggie McAuley, the Centralia College women’s soccer team defeated Clark, 1-0, Saturday on the road. The Trailblazers (6-3, 4-1 NWAC) were stout defensively, limiting the Penguins to five shots on goal, which McAuley managed to wrangle to keep a clean sheet.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History

After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 19, 2022

• WALTER C. SANFORD, 78, Vader, died Sept. 14 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • SHIRLEY A. MARASCO, 83, Toledo, died Sept. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are...
VADER, WA
Chronicle

Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man

Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza

I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

Lewis County COVID-19 Testing Site to Close in Two Weeks

The COVID-19 testing site on Gold Street in Centralia will be closing on Sept. 30. The site is the only one in Lewis County and is funded by the Washington Department of Health. First established in the parking lot of the Lewis County Mall on Nov. 26, 2021, the site...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

