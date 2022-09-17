Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball continues to soar
Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday. The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
'Both teams just want it so bad' in upcoming crosstown rivalry match
Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett and defensive highlights.
Columbia Missourian
Week 4 recap: Helias defeated in top-10 matchup
A battle between two of Class 5’s top-10 teams proved to be a one-sided affair, as Cardinal Ritter defeated Helias 40-14 on the strength of an impressive second half. The loss ended the Crusaders’ three-game win streak to begin the season. After the teams headed into halftime tied...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis sweeps UMKC in doubleheader
Missouri tennis started its Fall season with two 7-0 victories over UMKC on Sunday at the Mizzou Sports Complex. The Tigers played their first match indoors due to the weather, but moved to the outside courts for the second.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College golf competes at WWU Fall Invitational
Columbia College women’s golf shot 24-over 312 to take the first round lead at the William Woods Fall Invite on Monday in Fulton. Emily Strunck shot 1-under 71 to take a seven-shot individual lead, tying the program’s 18-hole record in the process.
🏈 Tigers score 48-unanswered and beat Lincoln for first win
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State overcame a sluggish start to score 48 unanswered points and beat Lincoln 51-14 Saturday night at Dwight T. Reed Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season. After stopping FHSU on their first possession, the Blue Tigers (0-3) used a...
Columbia Missourian
Fox 2 anchor, ex-MU tight end Faust unleashes profane off-air tirade at female co-host on St. Louis-area radio show
While hosting a radio show last week, Fox 2 news anchor and former Missouri tight end Vic Faust unleashed an off-air tirade of foul language, sexist remarks and personal insults directed at a female colleague. Faust used profanity at least 40 times in a roughly four-minute rant that berated co-host...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Columbia climbing ascends in popularity
Anthony Bradford, made minuscule by the reddish sandstone cliff before him, dipped a sweaty hand into a small fabric bag attached to the harness around his hips. His hand emerged white, covered in chalk to dehydrate his skin and increase the friction between him and the rock he is about to scale.
939theeagle.com
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Missourian wins 52 Missouri Press Association Awards
The Columbia Missourian won 52 awards at the 2022 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest. It also won the Gold Cup for Class 2 dailies for winning the most awards in its circulation division. This year’s results were announced at the Missouri Press Association convention on Saturday at the Lodge...
krcgtv.com
Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
Columbia Missourian
Churchill Museum honors Queen Elizabeth II in ceremony of remembrance
Residents of mid-Missouri joined in the United Kingdom’s mourning of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, in tandem with the state funeral held in London. America’s National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton held a ceremony of remembrance for the queen. The queen died Sept. 8 after ruling the United Kingdom for 70 years. She was 96.
Columbia Missourian
Local beekeepers share tips on hive management during monthly meeting
Clay Stem had always talked about beekeeping so, when he was finally gifted with boxes and gear six years ago, he decided he was going to try it out. "That was the first step," Stem said. "I came and joined the Boone Regional Beekeepers Association."
KRMS Radio
Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Ronald Barthels April 25, 1939 — Oct. 10, 2022
Ronald Charles Barthels, 83, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis County, Missouri on April 25, 1939, the son of Charles V. and Dorothy (Hertel) Barthels, Jr. Ron graduated from Bishop Dubourg High School in St. Louis, Missouri. He...
Comments / 0