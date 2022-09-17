Read full article on original website
MISCHIEF Takes Aim With Its 2022 "GOALFEST" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MISCHIEF has now presented its 2022 “GOALFEST” collection. The name of the range refers to the informal term that notes a game, or part of a game, during which many goals are scored. The offering comes with both men’s and women’s styles defining...
Collection
Despite the London fashion community’s best efforts to reschedule shows impacted by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, there was still a handful of designers who were unable to present their collections as initially planned. One was Edeline Lee, who was all geared up to return to the runway for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. With her longtime love of theater that has seen previous shows feature everything from contemporary dance to sound baths, one imagines she had quite the spectacle up her sleeve. Still, Lee was looking on the bright side. “At least we have it ready to go for next season,” she said cheerily, while presenting the collection in a private apartment on Harley Street.
Sinclair Global Turns Up the Heat for “Bigger Than Before” Collection
On the cusp of its second anniversary, Sinclair Global is upping the ante with its new “Bigger Than Before” collection. Although the brand is still committed to its streetwear roots, the new offering expands its chops with the inclusion of classic cut and sew garments. Comprising the collection is a selection of jackets, cozy flannel shirts, long-sleeve polo shirts, crewneck sweaters, hoodies, coordinating sets, pants and more. Outwear always remains a focal offering with a black puffer jacket with gold detailing alongside nylon and corduroy jackets. Other key highlights include a fuzzy camouflage coordinating set and world map sweaters with geometric detailing in sky blue and deep green.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Concepts Is Releasing the New Balance 9060 "Workwear" and "Indigo" Early
Concepts and New Balance are Boston-based bastions of sneaker culture, and they boast a long and fruitful partnership that reaches all the way back to 2009’s “Freedom Trail” collection Since then, the two have cranked out everything from the 999 “Kennedy” to the 997 “Rose” and the recent 992 “Low-Hanging Fruit.” Besides all the collaborative efforts, New Balance has often blessed Concepts with the chance to release in-line colorways early and now the two have partnered up for a pre-drop of the 9060 in “Workwear” and “Indigo.”
Style and the Late-Night Snacks Collide for 7-Eleven's New Crocs Collection
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs witnessed its sales numbers soar due to many folks desiring comfy kicks to have around the house and to slip on for their daily quarantine walks. And since then, the brand has cashed in on this popularity surge by aligning with impactful partners such as Salehe Bembury, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and more, and now it’s slated to add 7-Eleven to its cannon.
Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 993 Capsule Is Fitted With Playful Pastels
Much like Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods is has become one of the most recognized names in sneakers thanks to his ongoing partnership with New Balance. Together, the two parties have cooked up 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions” collab, 990v3 “Outside Voices” rendition and 90/60 “Inside Voices” team-ups, and now they will be shifting their focus to the 993 this Fall/Winter season.
BLIND MAN TOGS Repurposes Vintage Tiffany & Co. Pieces Into Rare Jewelry and Silverware
Los Angeles-based design house BLIND MAN TOGS is known for acquiring vintage silver cutlery and turning them into customized, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. This time around, the company is elevating its designs with an entirely new collection using silver cutlery from vintage Tiffany & Co.. The American luxury brand is known...
Nice Kicks and ASICS Present the GEL-LYTE III OG "Black Sesame"
Last year, Nice Kicks and teamed up to outfit the GEL-LYTE III OG in a “Nice Cream” colorway. Now, the duo is pivoting from one dessert to another with a “Black Sesame” themed look on the silhouette. Paying homage to ASICS’ Japanese heritage, Nice Kicks chose black sesame as the focus. Additional points of inspiration include sometsuke bowls that desserts are often served in and green mint leaves which can be typically found as garnishes.
BBC ICECREAM Gears up for the Fall Skate Aesthetic With New HUF Collaboration
BBC ICECREAM continues to elevate skatewear for the masses in its newest collaborative capsule collection with HUF. The limited-edition capsule features a selection of staple apparel items and accessories in celebration of HUF’s 20th anniversary. To pay homage to two decades, the Pharrell Williams founded skate-inspired streetwear brand is partnering with HUF to release a special collection that integrates both style and skateboard culture. Together, both brands have had growing relationships over time, with HUF being one of the first brands to bet on Pharrel’s skate lifestyle vision.
Phoebe English SS23 Is All About the Generous Cutting and Boxy Look
Phoebe English returns with a new presentation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The designer continued to showcase her no-fuss garment aesthetic. With the main focus on both technicality and functionality, this collection also looks towards the British designer’s pivot towards sustainability practices. The outerwear pieces for this season were...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Vivienne Westwood’s SS23 Collection Is Full of Multifaceted Wonder
In line with the brand’s cadence of setting forth eye-catching creations, Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is full of multifaceted wonder. With creative director Andreas Kronthaler at the helm, the latest offering retains the brand’s vibrancy while inserting new constructions. Titled “BORN TO REWILD,” the wide-reaching new...
Birth of the Teenager's Reebok Club C 85 Collaboration Surfaces
A consistent stream of collaborations continues to catapult out from Reebok‘s lifestyle category lately. We’ve seen the vector brand link up with Mountain Research for a unique take of the Beatnik as well as Wood Wood for a clean Classic Low team-up, and now it’s partnering with Birth of the Teenager for a new Club C 85 installment.
Percival Presents Calm and Collected Layering for FW22
With an elevated yet minimalist offering, Percival is back for the rapidly approaching Fall/Winter 2022 season. Drop 1 of the UK-based menswear brand sets forth calm and collected layering for the breezy days ahead. Making up the collection is an array of jackets, solid color button-down shirts, multicolored flannels, knitwear and pants – appearing in fabrics like lambswool and cotton. Key pieces from the offering include the single-breasted Boucle Pea Coat, Melton Trench Coat, Blanket Workshirt and Raglan Knit sweater. In autumn-minded flair, the collection appears in natural hues of rust, olive, dandelion, crepe, navy and more.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Granite"
Ye certainly hasn’t kept quiet lately as he terminated his GAP partnership and participated in several interviews in the past week. Meanwhile,. and the adidas YEEZY team have continued business as usual with a plethora of restocks and new colorways of the line’s various silhouettes on the way.
Autumn Colors Hit the Nike Zoom Freak 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are poised to make yet another deep run in the NBA playoffs for the 2022-23 season. However, this isn’t the only thing that the “Greek Freak” has been preparing for in the offseason. In continuation of his partnership with. and the...
