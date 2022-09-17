Despite the London fashion community’s best efforts to reschedule shows impacted by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, there was still a handful of designers who were unable to present their collections as initially planned. One was Edeline Lee, who was all geared up to return to the runway for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. With her longtime love of theater that has seen previous shows feature everything from contemporary dance to sound baths, one imagines she had quite the spectacle up her sleeve. Still, Lee was looking on the bright side. “At least we have it ready to go for next season,” she said cheerily, while presenting the collection in a private apartment on Harley Street.

