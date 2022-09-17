Lubbock-area high school football results for Week 4

After a gradual ascent over the first three weeks of the season, Shallowater dropped out of the Texas high school football rankings, which were released Monday. The Mustangs (3-1) suffered their first loss, a 43-28 result Friday at home against Class 4A Division II Midland Greenwood. Shallowater entered the game as the No. 7 team in 3A D-I.

SHALLOWATER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO