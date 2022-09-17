ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Lubbock-area high school football results for Week 4

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Thursday

NON-DISTRICT

INTERCLASS

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock High 21

CLASS 2A

Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0

CLASS 1A

Happy 46, Kress 0

Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8

Hart 62, Rule 52

Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28

Friday

NON-DISTRICT

INTERCLASS

Christ the King 67, Wellman-Union 18

Frenship 21, Abilene High 7

Dumas 57, Plainview 6

Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28

Denver City 52, Lovington (N.M.), 28

Abernathy 50, Post 8

Trinity Christian 42, New Deal 10

Amarillo San Jacinto 46, Wilson 0

Farwell 48, Texico (N.M.) 0

O'Donnell 54, Lubbock Titans 6

Midland High 18, Monterey 13

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 33, Coronado 28

Lubbock-Cooper 17, Wichita Falls Rider 14

CLASS 4A

Seminole 36, Andrews 15

Estacado 39, Levelland 19

Monahans 48, Snyder 21

CLASS 3A

Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10

Idalou 17, Vernon 0

Littlefield 42, Lamesa 0

Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20

Roosevelt 33, Slaton 22

CLASS 2A

Olton 56, Bovina 26

Tahoka 59, Crosbyton 25

New Home 28, Floydada 14

Lockney 76, Abilene TLCA 13

Clarendon 55, Smyer 8

Ralls 35, Plains 14

Ropes 29, Hale Center 12

Sudan 36, Seagraves 20

Wink 56, Sundown 14

CLASS 1A

Follett 40, Borden County 8

Westbrook 58, Spur 8

Benjamin 88, Guthrie 0

Paducah 92, Miami 60

Whiteface 53, Anton 6

Jayton 40, Petersburg 34

Klondike 74, Sands 50

Whitharral 59, Meadow 12

Springlake-Earth 46, Amherst 16

Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24

Hedley 53, Patton Springs 6

Crowell 60, Motley County 36

Southland 59, Lorenzo 14

Saturday

NON-DISTRICT

TAPPS

Abilene Christian at Kingdom Prep, 6 p.m.

