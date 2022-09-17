Lubbock-area high school football results for Week 4
Thursday
NON-DISTRICT
INTERCLASS
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock High 21
CLASS 2A
Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0
CLASS 1A
Happy 46, Kress 0
Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8
Hart 62, Rule 52
Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28
Friday
NON-DISTRICT
INTERCLASS
Christ the King 67, Wellman-Union 18
Frenship 21, Abilene High 7
Dumas 57, Plainview 6
Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28
Denver City 52, Lovington (N.M.), 28
Abernathy 50, Post 8
Trinity Christian 42, New Deal 10
Amarillo San Jacinto 46, Wilson 0
Farwell 48, Texico (N.M.) 0
O'Donnell 54, Lubbock Titans 6
Midland High 18, Monterey 13
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 33, Coronado 28
Lubbock-Cooper 17, Wichita Falls Rider 14
CLASS 4A
Seminole 36, Andrews 15
Estacado 39, Levelland 19
Monahans 48, Snyder 21
CLASS 3A
Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10
Idalou 17, Vernon 0
Littlefield 42, Lamesa 0
Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20
Roosevelt 33, Slaton 22
CLASS 2A
Olton 56, Bovina 26
Tahoka 59, Crosbyton 25
New Home 28, Floydada 14
Lockney 76, Abilene TLCA 13
Clarendon 55, Smyer 8
Ralls 35, Plains 14
Ropes 29, Hale Center 12
Sudan 36, Seagraves 20
Wink 56, Sundown 14
CLASS 1A
Follett 40, Borden County 8
Westbrook 58, Spur 8
Benjamin 88, Guthrie 0
Paducah 92, Miami 60
Whiteface 53, Anton 6
Jayton 40, Petersburg 34
Klondike 74, Sands 50
Whitharral 59, Meadow 12
Springlake-Earth 46, Amherst 16
Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24
Hedley 53, Patton Springs 6
Crowell 60, Motley County 36
Southland 59, Lorenzo 14
Saturday
NON-DISTRICT
TAPPS
Abilene Christian at Kingdom Prep, 6 p.m.
