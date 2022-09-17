ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, OH

The Huskies are here! Northwestern upsets Norwayne to announce itself as WCAL contender

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzYzf_0hz9jV7X00

CRESTON — CJ Reed wasn't sure what to do.

He blocked Norwayne's field goal in the first quarter and time seemed to freeze. In reality, time kept turning, and the football sputtered toward the Norwayne sideline, free for anyone to grab. The whistles hadn't blown, and Reed was the first to realize that anyone was free to pick up the ball and run with it. And that's exactly what Reed did.

Reed's 64-yard blocked kick return touchdown was the beginning of a wild night at Community Stadium, as Northwestern shook up the Wayne County Athletic League title race by upsetting the Bobcats 28-20.

"I heard my coach screaming from the complete opposite side of the field," Reed said. "I blocked it and completely forgot it was a live ball. Actually, I heard their coach scream, 'live ball,' as well. So, I picked it up and at that point I just zoned out, there was nothing but open field. ... I've scored many touchdowns, but nothing like that against a great team."

The ball seemed to bounce Northwestern's way all night, despite playing in a stadium where only one WCAL program (Dalton) had won over the previous seven seasons.

Whenever the Bobcats made a mistake, the advantageous Huskies were there to make a play.

Northwestern knew it needed to force turnovers to stop an explosive Norwayne team that scored 70 points the week before in a win over Hillsdale.

"That's what our defense lives on," first-year Northwestern coach Joe Cardinal said about forcing turnovers. "We're kind of a bend, but don't break type of defense. And we did a really good job (of that)."

The Huskies bent almost as much as possible without breaking, as Norwayne piled up 450 yards of offense and moved the ball at will for most of the night. Star back Jake Gill gashed Northwestern for 217 yards and three TDs. Burke Skolnicki rushed for 63 yards in his first game as major ball carrier. Eli Stanley completed 71% of his passes for 202 yards. Norwayne ran 18 more plays and outgained Northwestern 177 yards.

And still, the Huskies kept them from piling up points.

The biggest part of that was jumping on all three of Norwayne's fumbles, including the game's opening kickoff. While Norwayne intercepted Ethan Siders' pass on the next play during the early going, the Bobcats weren't able to repay the Huskies when it mattered most.

Northwestern's two biggest takeaways came in the second half with Norwayne threatening to score.

The first of the Huskies' second-half fumble recoveries came late in the third quarter after the Bobcats marched to the Northwestern 10-yard line. Two players later, the Huskies had the ball after jumping on a botched handoff.

Norwayne forced Northwestern to punt on the ensuing possession but didn't get so lucky after the next turnover, which came early in the fourth quarter.

Once again, the Bobcats marched deep into Northwestern territory, and this time a shotgun snap got away from Stanley, sending the ball sprawling into open space far beyond the line of scrimmage. Defensive lineman Gavin Phillips scooped it up and rumbled all the way to the Norwayne 30-yard line.

A false start penalty pushed the Huskies back five yards to start the drive, but it didn't matter. Siders found Carter Clarke on a short pass and Clarke did the rest on his way to a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Huskies a 28-14 lead with 9:04 to go.

"They made a few mistakes they're probably not used to making," Siders said. "It's very unlike Norwayne to make those mistakes. But we capitalized on them."

Siders proved why he's one of the most dynamic players in the area all night, extending plays with his legs — including a spectacular flip to Collin Good while avoiding a sack in the first half — and making smart decisions at the helm of the offense.

"He's a baller, he's a playmaker, he's a leader," Cardinal said of Siders. "Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games and that's what Ethan Siders is. When we needed a big-time play, he made it."

Cardinal's trust in the third-year starter was evident, giving him free rein to call pre-snap audibles, which Siders did on his scoring pass to Clarke. Siders also put the ball exactly where it needed to be on touchdown passes to Nolan Hartsel and Cade St. Clair on his way to 205 yards and three TDs passing.

"He's so smart," Cardinal said. "He and I talked throughout the entire game about audibles and checks. The offense is open to whatever he wants to do. ... He does a lot of film study and he's a dynamic playmaker and a great kid."

Northwestern's variety of weapons proved tough to defend as eight different players caught a pass. St. Clair led the way with five catches for 72 yards, Clark had four catches for 67 yards while Good, Hartsel, Reed and Trent Sigler all had multiple catches as well. Even Siders caught a pass from St. Clair on a trick play that went for 29 yards.

That kind of unpredictability will make the Huskies difficult to beat as the season progresses as they set their sights on a WCAL championship. A Week 7 matchup at Dalton, who beat Smithville 35-7 to remain the only other undefeated team in the conference standings, will be a huge matchup in terms of title stakes.

"It shows our true potential because obviously Norwayne is a great football team," Reed said. "We'll go into the rest of the year with confidence and without too much of an ego. I have confidence in the rest of the season, and now we're going to get the WCAL."

Northwestern's players were quick to give props to Norwayne after the game, especially Gill, who has 12 touchdowns at the season's halfway point.

"Jake Gill is a heck of a player," Siders said. "Love that guy."

Meanwhile, Norwayne will hope to bounce back and correct its miscues, which also included seven penalties for 73 yards.

"They had an impetus somewhere within their team tonight and just kept going," Norwayne coach Adam Indorf said of Northwestern. "I think our guys battled for four quarters. Those mistakes just continued to compound."

