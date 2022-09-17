Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
No. 4 Andover Central sweeps triangular, eyes revenge
ANDOVER – After sweeping past Salina Central and Valley Center in a triangular Tuesday, Andover Central’s fourth-ranked (Class 5A) volleyball team could focus its efforts on one thing – revenge. The Jaguars (18-1) will open the Newton tournament Saturday against the host Railers – the only team...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Fairchild, Schrandt lead Andale by Circle in heavyweight clash between two of the best in 4A
TOWANDA, Kansas—In a battle that was fit for a state title match, top-ranked Andale battled and beat third-ranked Circle, 2-0, in an annual non-league game between two of the best teams in Class 4A on Tuesday evening. This was the first time the two have played since last year’s...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle’s Jacobson finished 2nd at Wartwick
EL DORADO – Circle freshman Brett Jacobson battled two opponents Saturday in the Circle Invitational cross country race at Wartick Farm. The first was Clearwater senior Hayley Trotter, who got the better of Jacobson in this race, just as she did in last week’s competition at Wamego, where the girls also placed 1-2.
Wellington Daily News
Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!
WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Orioles get big win against Mulvane
AUGUSTA, Kansas—The Augusta Orioles had to wait two weeks for their first win of the year. It turns out, they had to wait another second. With a two point lead with less than a minute left to play, the Orioles looked like they had secured their first victory of the season against the Mulvane Wildcats when the clock expired as senior linebacker Thomas Johnson sacked the quarterback. But a facemask penalty gave the Wildcats new life, and it was an anxious second for the Orioles as the Wildcats set up what would’ve been a game winning field goal on an untimed down.
adastraradio.com
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Sheriff’s weekly jail booking: Sept. 12 – Sept. 19, 2022
Sumner Newscow report — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office weekly jail bookings for Sept. 12, 2022, through Sept. 19, 2022 are as follows:. NAME Age HOMETOWN LOCATION OF ARREST CHARGES DATE OF ARREST. Asbury, Christopher 28 Wellington, Kansas 1422 E. Harvey Ave., Wellington, KS 67152 Failure to Appear...
KWCH.com
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Emporia High School lockdown ends
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The lockdown for Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School have ended, according to police. EHS was under a level 2 lockdown earlier today while the EMS was under a level 1 lockdown. The Emporia Police Department also said that there is currently no criminal investigation regarding this incident. A level 2 […]
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Audrey H. Travnicek
Audrey’s life began on October 7, 1935 in Paris, IL; the daughter of Ernest Freeman and Hazel Cooley. She graduated high school and followed her passion of caring for people into nursing. Audrey was united in marriage to Meryl N. Travnicek on April 7, 1957 in Winfield, KS. She served as a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. Audrey delivered countless infants throughout her career and was very proud of the work she did. Audrey loved antiquing and finding special treasures. Christmastime was very important to Audrey and she loved the family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children: Randy (Judy) Travnicek of El Dorado, Jeff (Jaime) Travnicek of El Dorado; Stephani (Deanna) Travnicek of El Dorado; Allison (Rick) Albright of El Dorado; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on September 16, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meryl; siblings Jack, Bonnie and Hilda and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 21 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. Audrey will be laid to rest at Blankinship Cemetery in Rosalia. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
kfdi.com
Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas
Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
pittks.org
City of Pittsburg hires new director of community development and housing
Pittsburg, KS – The City of Pittsburg has chosen Kim Froman to fill the position of Community Development and Housing Director. Effective September 26, Froman will lead the city’s housing and community development programs and oversee the city’s building safety division. “We are excited for Kim to...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Bea Hadsall
Bea’s life began on March 24, 1931 in Sallisaw, OK; the daughter of Jarret and Mary (Hoppis) Lister. Bea worked hard for her family and retired from Beech Aircraft after over 20 years of service. She was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Hadsall on April 6, 1996 in El Dorado. Bea loved Precious Moments and had a large Precious Moments figurine collection. She loved to travel with friends and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bea had a passion for crafting and had a whole room dedicated to making handmade greeting cards. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her son, Dwight (Jamie) Downs of Benton, KS; step sons Rick Hadsall, Guy (Rachel) Hadsall and Greg (Brian) Hadsall; step daughters Ginny Long and Molly Groton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; caregiver Christine Fisher and K-9 companion, Sara. Bea passed away on September 14, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, son Rick and siblings Walter Lister, Jewell Hunt, Goldie Davis, John Lister, George Lister, Shirley Hogoboom, and Linda Worley. Friends may gather from 5-7 on Thursday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 23 at 1pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Bea will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Alex’s House-Animal Rescue. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Bea at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Storm Recovery
It’s been five months since an EF-3 tornado changed the lives of Andover and the surrounding areas, but the future for the Andover YMCA is closer than we think. After experiencing natural disaster in its most raw form, the YMCA spent no time wasted in making plans for rebuilding.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
