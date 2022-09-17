Read full article on original website
Conservative lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at SC hospital
A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a hospital's pediatric endocrinology clinic. Hospital officials say those claims are false.
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
Richland Two schools lifts lockout after deputies searched for two individuals
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland Two schools went into safety mode as the Richland County Sheriff's Department searched for two individuals. The district sent out an email saying as a precaution, all district schools implemented the secure safety response. As of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, the schools have resumed...
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
Richland Northeast student charged with assault after pulling out knife during fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A student at Richland Northeast High School is being charged with assault and battery after pulling out a knife during a fight. She’s also charged with carrying a weapon on school property. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was in a fight...
Auditor files countersuit against Swansea town council members
SWANSEA, S.C. — The auditor hired by the town of Swansea has filed a countersuit against Swansea town council members. It's the latest development in the financial saga in Swansea that started after an audit found $3,300,000 of town assets unaccounted for. This latest lawsuit counters one filed by...
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
Calls to 988 mental health hotline up 63% in South Carolina, advocates say
It's been two months since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to 988. According to mental health advocates, calls to South Carolina's only national lifeline call center have increased 63% since that change.
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
S.C. county staffing woes lead to 71 incidents of status zero
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. —The Aiken County Emergency Medical Services Department is continuing to struggle to provide local residents with the assistance they require, even after a series of pay raises for employees and other efforts to correct a troubling — and potentially life-threatening — situation. "We're kind...
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime. Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9. Authorities are asking...
First Class of SRMC Students Graduates Nuclear Training at Savannah River Site
AIKEN, S.C. — The first 36 Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate students graduated from Savannah River Mission Completion’s (SRMC) training program this summer. The program, a partnership between Aiken Technical College (ATC) and the Savannah River Site (SRS) liquid waste contractor, is SRMC’s first class in this new program.
