Read full article on original website
Related
SF Is Packed With Parties And Festivals This Weekend Sept 23-25
With Folsom Street Fair and Portola Music Festival on the horizon, this city is about to explode with pre-parties, after-parties, and other incredible events ranging from kinky leather nights to oldskool raves. It’s a great opportunity to drink, dance, and party across SF, so here are a few parties to put on your radar. Have fun and stay safe out there, SF. Featured image: @itsmissael via Instagram
Food & Wine
The Vegan Hood Chefs Serve Up Sucka-Free Cuisine in San Francisco
"'Cause we kick much ass at the Sucka Free Club." I was born in San Francisco in the summer of 1994, the same year that San Francisco musician Rappin' 4-Tay released his song "Playaz Club." This particular lyric became an underground anthem and rallying cry for longterm San Francisco residents who watched their streets and communities gnawed away by gentrification. Flash forward 28 years later and The Vegan Hood Chefs' Sucka-Free Salad — a beautiful medley of perfectly crispy fried oyster mushrooms, ripe avocado, zesty pickled onion, and creamy aioli with garlic and chives — stands center stage on their menu. It's a daily reminder for the truck's chef-owners, Rheema Calloway and Ronnishia Johnson, of what their city and true cooking are all about.
Eater
Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids
Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crowds defy rain Sunday at the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival
LAFAYETTE (KPIX) -- The return of the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival over the weekend came after a pandemic delay and rain on Sunday kept some activities from taking place as planned. "People want to get out, they want to enjoy the outdoors," said Jay Lifson, the Layafette Chamber of Commerce executive director. "Absolutely there's concerns. Whenever safety is involved there's concerns so we have been monitoring it all week long."The event which features live music, arts and crafts as well as beer and wine tasting has drawn as many as 65,000 people in one weekend. Some vendors did not...
Experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is fading away - and fast
Climate experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is disappearing... and fast. U.C. Berkeley professor explains why this is happening and what can be done to stop it.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
The Hottest New Cocktail and Wine Bars in the East Bay
The East Bay bar scene is heating up and with it comes a bevy of bars that are serving good times alongside a selection of strong cocktails, wine, and beers. There are new natural wine spots, beer gardens, and rooftop spaces to kick back at and have a drink — there’s even a mezcal-focused spot if that’s your thing — with many places featuring a just-as-enticing food menu to boot. Here are 10 of the newest bars in the East Bay to visit.
sfstandard.com
Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs
One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
Bay Area man plans to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 years old
Bryan Tsiliacos is making it his mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 next year.
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SF’s Portola Festival Is Hosting Events Across SF September 21-26
The Portola Music Festival is San Francisco’s newest live music festival happening on September 24-25 from 12pm-11pm at Pier 80. The festival is headlined by Flume and The Chemical Brothers, in addition to a huge list of talented pop, hip hop, and electronic artists from around the globe. The festival is also throwing special Portola Week parties and concerts in SF before, during, and after the festival. Even if you don’t want to shell out the money for Portola Festival tickets, there are still a ton of opportunities to hear some great music around SF. The festival features legendary ’90s and ’00s electronic, hip-hop, and pop legends like The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, M.I.A, DJ Shadow, The Avalanches, and Caribou, but also offers a healthy dose of 2010s and 2020s hitmakers so as not to rely on millennial nostalgia alone. The packed festival also features food from some of the hippest SF restaurants like Hawker Fare, Gracias Madre, Radio Africa Kitchen, Vegan Mob, Shuggies Trash Pie, and many others.
SFStation.com
Soul Food Festival
We are thrilled to be throwing this year's event featuring shopping, food, and music. Featuring some of the most talked about and unique food trucks from CA and other parts of the country. VENDORS. Featuring various retail, craft and entertainment vendors from all around. Also we will have health and...
7 spots in San Francisco to find decadent gluten-free, vegan treats
Strap in for skewered mochi delicately decorated with red bean paste and fresh strawberries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits
On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Flower pianos take over San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
"There's every type of music imaginable."
Comments / 0