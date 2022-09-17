The Portola Music Festival is San Francisco’s newest live music festival happening on September 24-25 from 12pm-11pm at Pier 80. The festival is headlined by Flume and The Chemical Brothers, in addition to a huge list of talented pop, hip hop, and electronic artists from around the globe. The festival is also throwing special Portola Week parties and concerts in SF before, during, and after the festival. Even if you don’t want to shell out the money for Portola Festival tickets, there are still a ton of opportunities to hear some great music around SF. The festival features legendary ’90s and ’00s electronic, hip-hop, and pop legends like The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, M.I.A, DJ Shadow, The Avalanches, and Caribou, but also offers a healthy dose of 2010s and 2020s hitmakers so as not to rely on millennial nostalgia alone. The packed festival also features food from some of the hippest SF restaurants like Hawker Fare, Gracias Madre, Radio Africa Kitchen, Vegan Mob, Shuggies Trash Pie, and many others.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO