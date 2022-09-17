We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO