Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Kettering at South Lyon boys soccer
The South Lyon Lions needed just a result to clinch the Lakes Valley Conference regular-season boys soccer title outright, and got more than they needed, blanking visiting Waterford Kettering, 7-0, to allow them to hoist the trophy.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon gets goals from seven different players, beating Kettering to clinch LVC regular-season title outright
SOUTH LYON — The South Lyon Lions captured the outright Lakes Valley Conference title with a 7-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Monday night. “It feels great. There is no other feeling like it to win a championship of any kind,” senior tri-captain Brennan McGillen said. “We’ve...
Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan
We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships
BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Around 2 pm on Sunday police and first responders were alerted to a crash on I90 near Pembroke. It was reported that the accident involved 5 vehicles in the westbound lane with persons trapped. Once Pembroke, Indian Falls and Alabama responded a Chief on the scene said the accident was only 2 cars and there was no trapped individual. 3 people were injured. Mercy Flight came out of Olean but was turned back.
The Oakland Press
Orion township beautifies intersection with grants
The Orion Township Corridor Improvement Authority has completed a beautification project at the intersection of Brown and Joslyn roads. Earlier this year, the township was awarded a $25,000 grant from Canadian National railroad, in partnership with America in Bloom to provide matching grant funds to communities where CN operates. The...
thelascopress.com
Lasco Auto Group Celebrates Employees With Annual Picnic
Bay Court Park, Clarkston, MI — September 17, 2022. The mood was cheery, the food was good, and it was fun to see fellow employees in “family mode” instead of the normal business protocol. The Lasco Auto Group held their annual employee picnic at the Brady Lodge in Bay Court Park, Clarkston. Not far from their Waterford Mitsubishi location.
wcsx.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Roc Brewing, F.L.X. Wienery, part ways
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.” They have had a second location […]
cstoredecisions.com
New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.
Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
rochesterfirst.com
Fall Foliage Tracker for Rochester, Monroe County, Finger Lakes, beyond
It’s one of the best reasons to live in New York: the burst of fall color. Take a tour with us on this page to follow John Kucko and his autumnal adventures. Think you have some good color suggestions? Comment on John’s Facebook page!. Additionally, “I Love NY”...
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Lions grateful for “car people”
The Brockport Lions are grateful for the support of all the “car people” that have attended their cruise-ins over the summer months. Pictured are some of those in attendance at their last event of the season on September 9. Provided photo.
The Oakland Press
Independence Twp. road work starts Thursday
Drivers will find a stretch of White Lake Road, north of Andersonville Road in Independence Township, closed from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26, according to road commission officials. This is for storm-sewer repairs just north of Clawson Tank Drive and Gateway Park on Thursday...
Brighton Superintendent named NYS Superintendent of the Year
NYSCOSS highlighted some of the district's achievements since Dr. McGowan took the helm in 2009.
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing boys have returned home safely
CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
