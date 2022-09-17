ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

The Flint Journal

Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan

We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
MICHIGAN STATE
WETM 18 News

Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
ITHACA, NY
Local
Michigan Football
Clarkston, MI
Sports
City
Clarkston, MI
City
West Bloomfield, NY
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Around 2 pm on Sunday police and first responders were alerted to a crash on I90 near Pembroke. It was reported that the accident involved 5 vehicles in the westbound lane with persons trapped. Once Pembroke, Indian Falls and Alabama responded a Chief on the scene said the accident was only 2 cars and there was no trapped individual. 3 people were injured. Mercy Flight came out of Olean but was turned back.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Oakland Press

Orion township beautifies intersection with grants

The Orion Township Corridor Improvement Authority has completed a beautification project at the intersection of Brown and Joslyn roads. Earlier this year, the township was awarded a $25,000 grant from Canadian National railroad, in partnership with America in Bloom to provide matching grant funds to communities where CN operates. The...
ORION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
thelascopress.com

Lasco Auto Group Celebrates Employees With Annual Picnic

Bay Court Park, Clarkston, MI — September 17, 2022. The mood was cheery, the food was good, and it was fun to see fellow employees in “family mode” instead of the normal business protocol. The Lasco Auto Group held their annual employee picnic at the Brady Lodge in Bay Court Park, Clarkston. Not far from their Waterford Mitsubishi location.
CLARKSTON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
News 8 WROC

Roc Brewing, F.L.X. Wienery, part ways

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.” They have had a second location […]
ROCHESTER, NY
cstoredecisions.com

New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Lions grateful for “car people”

The Brockport Lions are grateful for the support of all the “car people” that have attended their cruise-ins over the summer months. Pictured are some of those in attendance at their last event of the season on September 9. Provided photo.
BROCKPORT, NY
The Oakland Press

Independence Twp. road work starts Thursday

Drivers will find a stretch of White Lake Road, north of Andersonville Road in Independence Township, closed from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26, according to road commission officials. This is for storm-sewer repairs just north of Clawson Tank Drive and Gateway Park on Thursday...
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing boys have returned home safely

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
CHILI, NY

