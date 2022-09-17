Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves have been even better in 2022 because of their rotation’s development. Everyone knew about Max Fried and Charlie Morton coming into the season, but it’s been the historic performances from Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright that have taken this unit to the next level. On Sunday, Strider became the fastest pitcher ever to 200 strikeouts, breaking Randy Johnson‘s record. And yesterday, Wright came up with his 19th win, inching him one step closer to becoming just the seventh Braves pitcher to reach the 20-win mark in a single season.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO