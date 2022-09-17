Read full article on original website
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians
As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
Yankees rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza already putting together an argument for more playing time
The New York Yankees have been utilizing rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza sparingly since calling him up in early September. However, every time Oswald makes an appearance, he showcases solid defense and good offensive qualities. Peraza spent 99 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .259 with a 33% on-base rate. In...
Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter gets not-so-good injury update
The New York Yankees were holding out hope that star slugger Matt Carpenter would make a return for the postseason, but those expectations are dwindling after his latest rehab update. With just 16 games left until the regular season comes to an end, manager Aaron Boone is still unsure if...
The Mets Rightfully Decided To Celebrate
For the first time since 2016, there will be October baseball in Queens. With a 7-0 win at American Family Field over the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets became the third team to secure their spot in the big dance this coming October. Max Scherzer took the mound and...
Yankees get MRI results on Frankie Montas’s shoulder
The New York Yankees were holding their breath early this week, waiting for MRI results to return following starting pitcher Frankie Montas feeling uncomfortable with his shoulder. Montas indicated after his most recent start that he was experiencing a bit of discomfort but that it shouldn’t keep him out for...
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge won't win Triple Crown?
As mentioned by ESPN stats, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge began Tuesday leading all of MLB with 59 home runs, 127 RBI, and an OPS of 1.120. The 30-year-old also notched four hits during this past Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve his batting average for the season to .316. That's good for a tie for second in the American League with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and those two trail only Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins at .317.
Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
The Dodgers are the best team in baseball in 2022. The numbers say it -- 101 wins, .697 winning percentage, +329 run differential, best team ERA, best team OPS... And certainly, the eye test confirms LA's status up to this point. National media will point to the top three hitters...
Yankees dodge injury bullet with Frankie Montas: ‘nothing crazy’
Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
Angels Defeat Mariners, Take Season Series 10-9
As the Los Angeles Angels begin to evaluate their roster ahead of what could be a turning point of an offseason, they can use their series against the Seattle Mariners as a potential springboard for winning baseball in 2023. Not only did the Angels take three of four from a...
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
Every year Miguel Vargas inches closer and closer to claiming a well-deserved spot on the active roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old got his big major league debut this year while also leading the way as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers farm system. In 113 games,...
Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt's National League Triple Crown Watch
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge vies for an American League Triple Crown, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt also has a realistic shot at a National League Triple Crown of his own. Only one player has earned a Triple Crown since Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski...
Kyle Wright does it again, inches one step closer to history
Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves have been even better in 2022 because of their rotation’s development. Everyone knew about Max Fried and Charlie Morton coming into the season, but it’s been the historic performances from Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright that have taken this unit to the next level. On Sunday, Strider became the fastest pitcher ever to 200 strikeouts, breaking Randy Johnson‘s record. And yesterday, Wright came up with his 19th win, inching him one step closer to becoming just the seventh Braves pitcher to reach the 20-win mark in a single season.
