Prince Harry’s emotional display at Queen’s coffin produces outpouring of sympathy: ‘Heartbreaking’
Prince Harry was seen wiping away tears as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall after an emotional procession from Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Sussex appeared emotional during the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall at the House of Parliament, where her coffin will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
The BBC confirms that Meghan Markle won’t join the Royal Family in Balmoral
World news is currently dominated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Many members of the Royal family had traveled to the Queen’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland, to be at her side at the end. Her children are already present, with her grandchildren and other members of the immediate family also making the trip for her last “peaceful” moments.
Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral
Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
Queen Elizabeth funeral news latest – Prince Harry and Meghan ‘to return to US ASAP’ after final farewell to Queen
PRINCE Harry & Meghan "will return to the US ASAP" after Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest yesterday, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their visit to the UK in early September after the sombre news of the Queen's death shook the nation and King Charles III ascended to the throne.
Prince Harry Feels ‘Heartbroken,’ ‘Excluded,’ and Is Still Feuding With Prince William
Welcome to this special edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family, bringing together the latest developments as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral tomorrow, Monday September 19. Subscribe here to get Royalist in your inbox every Sunday. “I just wish...
King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
Stung by criticism over Diana, Britain's royals show common touch
LONDON/EDINBURGH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The day after his mother, Britain's longest serving monarch, died, King Charles and his wife Camilla surprised well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London by getting out of their car to greet them.
Queen Elizabeth II death leads to surprise Harry and Meghan, William and Kate reunion
Prince Harry reunited with his brother William, the Prince of Wales, on Saturday, along with their respective wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, for the first time since March 2020. Both couples arrived at Windsor Castle in the same car and greeted those outside the castle while they viewed the...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Princess of Wales to walk behind coffin at Queen’s funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined senior royals to walk behind the Queen’s coffin as they said goodbye to their “Gan Gan” at her funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were flanked by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, in the royal procession at the start of the service to celebrate the life and reign of their great-grandmother.
Feuding Prince William & Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral
WILLIAM and Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin in plans to be discussed in coming days, The Sun can reveal. They were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they followed Prince Philip’s cortege at his funeral 17 months ago, during the height of their feud.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Brought to Buckingham Palace as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royals
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where thousands of mourners lined up to watch, and the entire royal family -- including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- were at the Palace when the hearse arrived via police escort. King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William...
Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to see Queen - but Meghan Markle stays in London
Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health, but Meghan Markle will not be going with him.The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.It was initially reported that the couple would be heading to see the Queen together, after their spokesperson said they would be “travelling to Scotland” following news of Her Majesty’s health.However, it is now being said that Ms Markle will remain in London, and could potentially join Harry in...
Princess Kate praised by royal fans as she reassures Prince George and Charlotte with single gesture
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to praise Princess Kate for her sweet, protective gesture, and many said they were left “in tears”. The children, who were the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother's state funeral today, stood and sung hymns with the 2,000 strong congregation. In moving scenes, George, nine,...
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after queen's death
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Just before boarding a flight at Aberdeen on Friday, the morning after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry put his arm around the shoulder of an airport worker who had expressed her sympathy while accompanying him across the tarmac.
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
Queen’s state funeral could be biggest TV event since Princess Diana’s service
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be the biggest TV event since Princess Diana’s service 25 years ago. The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey today (Monday 19 September) and will be followed by a national two-minute silence. Some 2,000 people will...
