Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
wegotthiscovered.com

The BBC confirms that Meghan Markle won’t join the Royal Family in Balmoral

World news is currently dominated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Many members of the Royal family had traveled to the Queen’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland, to be at her side at the end. Her children are already present, with her grandchildren and other members of the immediate family also making the trip for her last “peaceful” moments.
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
E! News

King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London

Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
The Independent

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Princess of Wales to walk behind coffin at Queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined senior royals to walk behind the Queen’s coffin as they said goodbye to their “Gan Gan” at her funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were flanked by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, in the royal procession at the start of the service to celebrate the life and reign of their great-grandmother.
The Independent

Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to see Queen - but Meghan Markle stays in London

Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health, but Meghan Markle will not be going with him.The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.It was initially reported that the couple would be heading to see the Queen together, after their spokesperson said they would be “travelling to Scotland” following news of Her Majesty’s health.However, it is now being said that Ms Markle will remain in London, and could potentially join Harry in...
US Magazine

Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More

Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
TheDailyBeast

Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.
ETOnline.com

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
