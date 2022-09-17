A Golden Triangle resident writing under the pen name T. K. Lee has just released his second book of poetry, “Scapegoat,” a collection of poems about the types of love one person can feel throughout their lifetime. Though he goes by T. K. in his poetry books, many Starkville residents will know him as Kris Lee, a local actor, director, and staple of the Starkville area.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO