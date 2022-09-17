Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
MSU's Leach keeps on preaching consistency
It was a game that the team and its fanbase is already wanting back with plenty of opportunities available to take a win from the Tigers inside daunting Tiger Stadium. Instead, MSU was outscored 31-3 from late second quarter on in the 31-16 loss. For more on this story, plus...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Vols secure bid into softball playoffs with home win
That was accomplished when her RBI single scored Sarah Sellers to give Starkville Academy a 1-0 lead over the Washington School Lady Generals in the first inning. The Lady Vols went on to win an 8-0 decision in four innings and secured a spot in the playoffs. For more on...
Starkville Daily News
Starkville poet T. K. Lee releases new book "Scapegoat"
A Golden Triangle resident writing under the pen name T. K. Lee has just released his second book of poetry, “Scapegoat,” a collection of poems about the types of love one person can feel throughout their lifetime. Though he goes by T. K. in his poetry books, many Starkville residents will know him as Kris Lee, a local actor, director, and staple of the Starkville area.
