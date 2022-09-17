Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
MSU's Leach keeps on preaching consistency
It was a game that the team and its fanbase is already wanting back with plenty of opportunities available to take a win from the Tigers inside daunting Tiger Stadium. Instead, MSU was outscored 31-3 from late second quarter on in the 31-16 loss. For more on this story, plus...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Vols secure bid into softball playoffs with home win
That was accomplished when her RBI single scored Sarah Sellers to give Starkville Academy a 1-0 lead over the Washington School Lady Generals in the first inning. The Lady Vols went on to win an 8-0 decision in four innings and secured a spot in the playoffs. For more on...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
Starkville Daily News
MSU Murals in Harned Hall open to the public
Over the past several semesters, the biology building at Mississippi State University, Harned Hall, has been slowly filling up with art. Now, after hundreds of hours of work and collaboration between the MSU art and biology departments, the third mural has been finished and opened to the public. Mary Kathryn Sanders, one of the artists who worked on the mural, discussed the process of creating art within the university.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
WTOK-TV
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits. A 12-inch water line ruptured around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked to replace the line near 27th Street and 29th Avenue.
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHRISTOPHER M AGUILAR, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Another State, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, of Hernando, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A. JAMIE ANDERSON, 44, of Philadelphia, MDOC X 3, MDOC. Bond N/A X...
wcbi.com
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a teenager for the weekend shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County. The incident happened Saturday night, Sept. 17. Matthew Westmoreland, 17, was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane in the Toccopola community. Pontotoc County...
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”
breezynews.com
Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 a caller reported that someone shot into their residence on Carter Street in Kosciusko. The shooter was seen fleeing the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis and was believed to be headed toward Hwy 19 North. Attala County Deputies and...
breezynews.com
Dog Attack and Disturbance in Kosciusko
7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at Cannonade Apartments. 10:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Animal Control, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Cannonade Street when a caller reported a person was being attacked by a dog. The victim was transported to the hospital.
kicks96news.com
A Suspicious Person and a Fighting Family in Leake County
11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on Hayes Street. 2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to multiple calls about a suspicious person walking along Hwy 25 North near Marydell.
wcbi.com
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges
A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
