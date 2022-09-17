Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO