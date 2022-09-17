ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, AR

COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas

COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
ARKANSAS STATE
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
ULM receives federal funds for Biomedical Research Park in Monroe

A North Louisiana bioscience center has been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The EDA committed $1.8 million to support construction of a new Biomedical Research and Innovation Park on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus. State and local matching funds will elevate the total grant value to $3.6 million.
MONROE, LA
Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen

Kaylee Brooks won the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant on Monday night. Gabrielle Harrell was named Junior Miss Columbia County Fair Queen. Brooks, 20, of Magnolia, is the daughter of Stephanie Riedel. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is in the nursing program. She was the recipient of the Windgate Nursing Foundation Scholarship.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain

The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Collision near New Edinburg takes life of Crossett driver

A young Crossett woman was killed and two other people were hurt about 5:20 a.m. Monday in a wreck on Arkansas 8 east of New Edinburg (Cleveland County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Makaylee D. Neal, 19, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway when her car crossed the center line and into the path of an eastbound 2022 model Toyota Corolla.
NEW EDINBURG, AR
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old

John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
HOPE, AR
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
CMC buys Advanced Steel Recovery

Commercial Metals Company has acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR), a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California. ASR's primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection, and brokerage platforms.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
South Arkansas Heritage Museum looks at Old School Days

“Old School Days: Memories of Early Education in Columbia County” is the newest artifact exhibit at the South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main. The exhibit is on display Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 16. Admission to the public is $5.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Canfor cutting back on B.C. wood production

Canfor Corporation has announced a temporary reduction in production in British Columbia due to market conditions. The production capacity will be reduced through a two-week curtailment beginning September 26 at the majority of solid wood facilities in B.C. and will be followed by the resumption of reduced operating schedules until the end of 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

