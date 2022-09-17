Loris holds off Conway to remain undefeated, Aynor wins big: South Carolina high school football roundup
HORRY COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Here's a look at the Horry County high school football action from Friday night.
LORIS 13, CONWAY 7
Loris won four games last season. It took the Lions exactly four games to match that win total in 2022.
Quarterback Jackson Huff threw a pair of touchdowns to Randall Bellamy in the third quarter and the Lions made them stand up as they improved to 4-0.
The two touchdown passes gave Loris a 13-0 lead after the teams played a scoreless first half.
Conway tried to rally in the fourth quarter when quarterback Devin Grainger fired a 61-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Austin. The Tigers (2-3) seemed headed for victory but a Grainger touchdown pass was nullified by a holding penalty.
The Lions’ defense set the tone early when freshman Jocobien Lewis intercepted a Grainger pass near his own goal line on Conway’s first possession. Grainger wound up throwing three interceptions.
This was the teams’ first meeting since 1985 and it was played before a full house at the Lions’ Heniford Field.
AYNOR 52, PHILLIP SIMMONS 31
Quarterback Daniel Stanley accounted for 219 total yards while throwing for a touchdown and running for another. He also got an interception on defense.
Rivers Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns and Wyatt Cody scored on a 5-yard run as Aynor improved to 3-1.
ASHLEY RIDGE 26, ST. JAMES 10
Kauan Rodrigues scored on a 5-yard run to give the Sharks a 7-0 lead. They were still ahead 10-7 at halftime.
But the second half was all Ashley Ridge. The Sharks dropped to 2-3. Ashley Ridge is 3-1.
DILLON 44, SOCASTEE 33
Socastee matched up well on offense with the undefeated Wildcats. The difference was special teams.
Was it ever.
DonNez Alford had a pair of 100-yard kickoff returns, enabling the Wildcats to boost their record to 4-0. Ty Martin also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Socastee lost for the third straight game and is now 2-3.
CAROLINA FOREST 17, STRATFORD 14
Zion Gilbert ran for a touchdown, Scotty Saylor threw a touchdown pass and the Spartans blocked a late field goal attempt.
Carolina Forest is now 2-3. Stratford fell to 0-4.
CARVERS BAY 21, GREEN SEA-FLOYDS
The visiting Bears jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and played stout defense.
Carvers Bay is now 2-3 while the Trojans dropped to 1-4.
Comments / 0