Loris holds off Conway to remain undefeated, Aynor wins big: South Carolina high school football roundup

HORRY COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Here's a look at the Horry County high school football action from Friday night.

LORIS 13, CONWAY 7

Loris won four games last season. It took the Lions exactly four games to match that win total in 2022.

Quarterback Jackson Huff threw a pair of touchdowns to Randall Bellamy in the third quarter and the Lions made them stand up as they improved to 4-0.

The two touchdown passes gave Loris a 13-0 lead after the teams played a scoreless first half.

Conway tried to rally in the fourth quarter when quarterback Devin Grainger fired a 61-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Austin. The Tigers (2-3) seemed headed for victory but a Grainger touchdown pass was nullified by a holding penalty.

The Lions’ defense set the tone early when freshman Jocobien Lewis intercepted a Grainger pass near his own goal line on Conway’s first possession. Grainger wound up throwing three interceptions.

This was the teams’ first meeting since 1985 and it was played before a full house at the Lions’ Heniford Field.

Loris tailback La'Tontray Knox takes the handoff against Conway. Photo by Mike Duprez

AYNOR 52, PHILLIP SIMMONS 31

Quarterback Daniel Stanley accounted for 219 total yards while throwing for a touchdown and running for another. He also got an interception on defense.

Rivers Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns and Wyatt Cody scored on a 5-yard run as Aynor improved to 3-1.

ASHLEY RIDGE 26, ST. JAMES 10

Kauan Rodrigues scored on a 5-yard run to give the Sharks a 7-0 lead. They were still ahead 10-7 at halftime.

But the second half was all Ashley Ridge. The Sharks dropped to 2-3. Ashley Ridge is 3-1.

DILLON 44, SOCASTEE 33

Socastee matched up well on offense with the undefeated Wildcats. The difference was special teams.

Was it ever.

DonNez Alford had a pair of 100-yard kickoff returns, enabling the Wildcats to boost their record to 4-0. Ty Martin also ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Socastee lost for the third straight game and is now 2-3.

CAROLINA FOREST 17, STRATFORD 14

Zion Gilbert ran for a touchdown, Scotty Saylor threw a touchdown pass and the Spartans blocked a late field goal attempt.

Carolina Forest is now 2-3. Stratford fell to 0-4.

CARVERS BAY 21, GREEN SEA-FLOYDS

The visiting Bears jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and played stout defense.

Carvers Bay is now 2-3 while the Trojans dropped to 1-4.