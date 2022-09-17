ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Experts urge caution in peak mosquito time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health department is putting residents on alert after finding mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus in Jefferson County. Metro Public Health and Wellness said the virus has killed one person and hospitalized two others in Louisville. Crews have been working to fog different parts of...
wvih.com

Foster Care Child’s Death Ruled Homicide

A Lexington family is demanding answers after a boy’s death in foster care. Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster facility, and the coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. The family has hired an attorney. For three years, Ja’Ceon...
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
Wave 3

Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
WBKO

Officials to hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
WLKY.com

35-year-old killed in Outer Loop crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 35-year-old woman killed in a crash on Outer Loop on Sunday has been identified. Louisville Metro Police Department Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Police...
Wave 3

KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
wdrb.com

FDA reminds everyone NOT to cook chicken in Nyquil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil. You know, just in case you were thinking about it. According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
wvih.com

Two Die In Triple Shooting

An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a woman in her 20s,...
