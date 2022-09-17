Read full article on original website
'We had to suffer day and night'
The long-awaited meeting between members of the Laredo Air Coalition, city officials, local residents and representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was held on Friday at TAMIU. But despite the opportunity to comment on the rules and past history, depending on who is asked, the meeting’s effectiveness remained in question.
Laredo approves new tax rate, garbage fees and city budget
Laredo City Council unanimously approved both the FY 2022-23 tax rate and garbage collection rates on Monday night, with the tax rate seeing a roll call vote and moving forward with the adoption of the $0.570000 per $100 value rate. These were approved through the final readings portion of the...
Laredo commerce expert celebrates railroad industry deal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Friday at 12:01 a.m. a nationwide railroad industry strike could have commenced that would have cost the country $2 billion per day. But hours earlier, a deal was reached between unions and industry leaders on how to settle the concerns of union workers.
Melissa Cigarroa announces candidacy for Laredo's District III
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Melissa R Cigarroa officially announced her candidacy for Laredo City Council, District III, citing the need for City Council to improve the quality of life for Laredo families. A crowd of enthusiastic supporters cheered for the candidate. She is a founding member of the No Border...
Webb County looking to increase privacy at voting booths
In preparation for the upcoming November election, Webb County is looking into a way to increase privacy at the voting booths. Webb County Election Administrator Jose Luis Castillo indicated recently that the elections office will be looking into private folds that can be installed on the booths in order to better protect voting privacy. He also invited Webb County leaders to take part in giving feedback to the ultimate result.
After previous courtroom battle, elections in El Cenizo are set
Not long ago, elections in El Cenizo this year were in question as candidates found themselves in court fighting over whether they would occur in 2022. But things are on track now, marked by a ballot placing ceremony held recently as the candidates were able to see what spot they would get after a random drawing.
Best cities for country music fans: Laredo near bottom of ranking
On Monday, LawnStarter, a lawn mowing scheduling company, released a roundup ranking the best U.S. cities for country music fans and only one Texas city made the top 10 with a total of four in the top 50. Best cities for country music fans. It may come as no surprise...
LMC to celebrate Healthy Aging Month at Healthy Connections Fair
September is Healthy Aging Month, and the community is invited to join Laredo Medical Center at their first-ever Healthy Connections Fair, featuring free health information and wellness checks, fun and interactive exhibits and plenty more to add a twinkle to your wrinkle. Laredo Medical Center’s Healthy Connections Fair will be...
FBI arrests five men, including murder suspect
The FBI has arrested five men, including a murder suspect, this week in Laredo, according to Webb County Jail records. Also this week, the FBI raided two locations in Laredo. But it's unclear if the arrests are linked to the raids as authorities did not confirm or deny the connection. Jail records show that the FBI arrested Alberto del Bosque, Alexander Brandon Lopez, Abraham Wendele Byfield, Anthony Tays Jr. and Dominic Carlos Guerra.
Women arrested in drive-by shooting
Two women have been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting reported in the Santa Rita neighborhood in south Laredo, authorities said. On Sept. 13, Kassandra Calderon, 26, and Crystal Cantu, 26, were served with warrants charging them with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Calderon was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance while Cantu was charged with failure to report a felony.
