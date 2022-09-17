Read full article on original website
Related
UK PM Truss to work with Japan's Kishida to tackle China threat
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has condemned provocations over Taiwan in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody
Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.
Comments / 0