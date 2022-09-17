Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
MLB
Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st
MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
MLB
Nola battles, but Phils lose ground in WC race
ATLANTA -- In his 200th career start, Aaron Nola gave the Phillies everything he had, but a late comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. As the margin for error shrinks, every mistake becomes more magnified, and so far, the Philadelphia...
MLB
Will Urquidy's continued struggles cloud his postseason role?
HOUSTON -- The Astros are headed to their sixth straight postseason, but before the playoffs come around, they need to answer lingering questions, such as: Who will occupy that No. 4 spot in the rotation? José Urquidy seems to be the clear choice, but questions may arise after his tough outing in the Astros’ 8-5 loss to the A’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Hot-hitting Kemp, Brown fueled by friendly competition
HOUSTON -- With three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, the Astros rapidly sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. But thanks to veteran hitters Seth Brown and Tony Kemp, the visiting A’s landed key counterpunches in an 8-5, come-from-behind victory. Leadoff hitter Kemp had three hits...
MLB
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
MLB
Escobar giving Mets fans 'reasons to cheer'
NEW YORK -- About three months ago, following a particularly unproductive game in Houston, Eduardo Escobar gave an interview regarding his struggles in his first season with the Mets. Through an interpreter, Escobar said he understood “the frustrations of the fans,” then assured them that he was doing his best.
MLB
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
MLB・
MLB
Marwin exits after being struck by throw to pitcher
MILWAUKEE -- The first and only pitch that Marwin Gonzalez saw in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday was a third-inning Brandon Woodruff curveball snapping over home plate for a called strike. The Yankees' infielder kicked at the dirt, looked down at his cleats, and then -- pow.
MLB
Acuña does it all in Braves' bittersweet win
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr.'s surgically repaired right knee prevented him from producing MVP-caliber numbers this year. But as the regular season enters its most important stretch, it’s apparent he remains one of the game’s most exciting and influential players. Acuña created multiple jaw-dropping moments while helping...
Ken Rosenthal’s Mets-Aaron Judge take is uncomfortable for Yankees
It’d be great if everyone got into the mindset that “anything is possible” once free agency arrives. The New York Yankees did not lock up Aaron Judge. He’ll be the biggest name on the market. The Yankees by no means have the “upper hand” to retain the likely AL MVP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Rangers lack clutch hitting in loss to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rangers were unable to find the two-out magic conjured in Friday’s win, falling 5-1 at Tropicana Field in Game 2 of the series on Saturday night. Texas had chances in the third and fifth innings to plate runners in scoring position but were unable to convert in a game scarce of chances. The most promising opportunity came in the fifth with the bases loaded and Jonah Heim at the dish.
MLB
Baddoo is back to burning up the basepaths
DETROIT – The sight of Akil Baddoo’s batting helmet flying off his head, unable to keep up with his blistering speed, was a recurring theme of the Tigers’ 2021 season. It has been far less frequent this year, which made Saturday night -- even in a 4-3, 11-inning loss to the White Sox -- a sight for sore eyes.
MLB・
MLB
Greene hits 100 mph a record number of times in return
ST. LOUIS -- For a team that finds itself in the position in which the Reds are currently situated, baseball at the end of September offers an important opportunity for learning. Already eliminated from postseason play, they now find themselves evaluating a wide variety of players in a wide variety of ways -- some for performance, some for health and some to see whether seasons of journeying through the Minor Leagues might be at an unexpected end.
MLB
Hjelle struggles in Giants' 14th loss to LA this season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Beloved outfielder Hunter Pence radiated positivity during his Wall of Fame induction ceremony at Oracle Park on Saturday, but by the end of the night, the good vibes had largely dissipated. The Giants endured yet another lopsided defeat to the Dodgers, falling, 7-2, in their penultimate game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Your burning Rangers questions, answered
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are fewer than 20 games left in the 2022 season, and the Rangers sit at third in the American League West and almost 20 games under .500. It’s not exactly the season Texas expected after the blockbuster spending spree last winter, but it’s still a noted improvement over the 102-loss season in 2021.
MLB
Judge hits 58th AND 59th HRs, just two shy of Maris
MILWAUKEE -- Aaron Judge is closing in on history, a fact to be made readily apparent by the increased attention that will accompany his every at-bat throughout the remainder of the season. The chants of ‘M-V-P!’, the ovations and the glowing platitudes from teammates and opponents -- it all signals that something special is coming.
MLB
Can the Orioles beat the competition -- and the odds?
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Make no bones about it. Good luck even trying to mince words. This is crunch time for the Orioles, now in the midst of 20 consecutive games to close out the season without a day off. Only four more -- Sunday's series finale in Toronto and three games against the Blue Jays to close out the regular season -- are against a team they’re chasing in the Wild Card hunt, meaning destiny is less in their hands.
MLB
Twins find miracle vs. Guardians, but can't hang on
CLEVELAND -- For roughly eight hours on Saturday, the competitive portion of the Twins’ season appeared to be functionally over, a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the division-leading Guardians looming as an inevitability inching ever closer. The Twins found a way to dig deep. Really, really deep. They...
Comments / 0