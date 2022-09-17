ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
Tom Handy

White House Secretary Compare Texas Governor Abbott and Florida Governor DeSantis as Human Smugglers

Governor DeSantis and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused two Republican Governors of being human smugglers. Jean-Pierre said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of crimes comparable to human smugglers as they stretch the truth to asylum seekers. She accused the governors of false promises to provide the children, families, and people with shelter and food as they got on the bus to new destinations including Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22

The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualty Insurance#Property Insurance#Florida House#Election Local#Republican#Legislature#The Insurance Company#Citizens Insurance#State#District 77#Quali
jimmycsays.com

Derek Schmidt — now a pea in Ron DeSantis’ suffocating pod

I don’t follow Kansas politics very closely, but it certainly caught my attention that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Kansas City area yesterday, stumping for Derek Schmidt, the attorney general who will be trying to unseat Gov. Laura Kelly in November. My reaction to that is this:...
KANSAS STATE
floridianpress.com

Crist Urges DeSantis to Apologize Over Anti-Semitic ad

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released an advertisement titled "Results," which has received criticism over the appearance of Pastor Larry Jinks of the First Baptist Church of St. James City, Florida. In the advertisement, Jinks praises DeSantis for protecting the right of religious congregation, but Jinks’ appearance in the advertisements has drawn controversy over the anti-semitic views that he’s shared in the past.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee schools superintendent should not be elected

Do you want more politics in the school system? Your answer should be NO. The voter should say NO on the ballot to elect a Lee County school superintendent. Our Republican lead local state delegation introduced and passed a bill to place the question on the November ballot. It will be the very last item on the ballot.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units

Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Dr. Cindy Banyai addresses Byron Donalds’ vicious attacks on Republicans

Democratic Congressional Candidate in Southwest Florida, Dr. Cindy Banyai, was made aware of recent events between Byron Donalds and his political rivals in Collier County. Several videos showing a scuffle between Donalds’ Senior Advisor, Larry Wilcoxson, and other members of the Collier County Republican Party have surfaced. Mr. Wilcoxson seemed to be shouting at members of the meeting and needed to be physically restrained by local law enforcement.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy