BBC
Hundreds of pipers play in Manchester tribute to Queen
Twenty pipe bands featuring 400 musicians from all over the world are taking part in the United Pipers for Peace Festival over the weekend. This is the first time the event has been staged outside France and is being organised by the Manchester-based Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Spellbinding Royal Albert Hall Concert Finally Sees the Light of Day: Album Review
What a long, strange trip the long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall concert album and film has taken in the half century since it happened. The show and the on-the-road footage were recorded by the BBC during the group’s first European tour in April of 1970, but never broadcast. The recording presumably got hung up in the notorious legal battles between the group and its original label, Fantasy Records, although footage from the concert popped up at various times over the decades (even in a TV commercial for a budget Creedence greatest-hits album in the ‘80s). Even more confusingly, Fantasy...
Bullets, bikers and burnout: the story of Jimi Hendrix's last gig
Jimi Hendrix's final show was at a festival marred by terrible weather, machine-gun fire and marauding Hell's Angels
Disturbed's David Draiman calls out "bigots" outraged at the very idea of a black mermaid
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has thoughts to share with anyone incensed that Disney's new Ariel is not a white-skinned redhead
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
The Cactus Blossoms Share ‘Tell Me That It Isn’t True’ From Upcoming Bob Dylan Covers EP, Plot New Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]
Acclaimed duo The Cactus Blossoms' latest project pays tribute to one of music's most beloved and celebrated songwriters. Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey's upcoming EP, If Not For You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1) will hit streaming services on Sept. 30 via Walkie Talkie Records. Today (Sept. 12), The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek of "Tell Me It Isn’t True," the duo's reimagined version of a cut from Dylan's influential 1969 record Nashville Skyline.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
guitar.com
Bruce Dickinson recalls Pete Townshend’s advice on ‘abusive’ power rockstars have over fans
Bruce Dickinson has shared the advice he was given by Pete Townshend regarding the “corrupt” and “abusive” power that rockstars can have over their fans. Speaking with Dr. Kevin Dutton on the Psycho Schizo Espresso podcast last week, the Iron Maiden frontman discussed the ‘scary realisation’ he had when he became a rock musician.
Watch Haken's Charlie Griffiths tackle lead vocals on new clip for Digging Deeper
Latest track is taken from Charlie Griffiths' debut solo album Tiktaalika – out now!
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
NME
Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47
David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
Watch a young, pre-fame Lzzy Hale explain the importance of Avril Lavigne in this wholesome, unearthed video
A young Lzzy was filmed for an Avril Lavigne documentary released almost 20 years ago!
BBC
Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
