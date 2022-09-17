ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

27-year-old man fatally stabbed in the Bronx

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man was fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Friday night, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in Pelham Bay around 9:45 p.m., according to cops.

EMS transported the man to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Three suspects fled the scene on foot, cops said, and no arrests have been made.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not immediately clear.

Police say three suspects ran from the scene.
Robert Mecea
The man was found with stab wounds at Wilkinson Ave. and Bruckner Blvd.
Robert Mecea

