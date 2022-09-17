Read full article on original website
UK PM Truss to work with Japan's Kishida to tackle China threat
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has condemned provocations over Taiwan in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Denmark becomes first to offer 'loss and damage' climate funding
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas.
