ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut

ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 5

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 5 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 4. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (4-0) — defeated Wayne Memorial,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northville, MI
Sports
City
Brighton, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Northville, MI
Brighton, MI
Sports
Novi, MI
Football
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Northville, MI
Football
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bulldogs#Wildcats
Sporting News

Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
TEMPE, AZ
thewayneherald.com

Royalty crowned at Wayne High

Laura Hasemann and Bo Armstrong were crowned Homecoming Queen and King on Sept. 16 during halftime of the Wayne High-Raymond Central Football game. Laura is the daughter of Scott and Mary Kay Hasemann and Bo is the son of Kevin and Heidi Armstrong;. Queen candidates this year included Jaycee Bruns,...
WAYNE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
metroparent.com

Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Battle over money looms as Mosque opens in Troy

TROY, Mich. – The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours. At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open. The fight started in...
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Residents voice concerns over proposed Northville Downs redevelopment

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – As residents voice concerns over the redevelopment proposal, it has been a years-long debate about what to do with the Northville Downs site. There have been renderings of what the future could look like, but not everyone in the community is sold on redeveloping the 80-year-old horseracing track into a living space.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors

Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy