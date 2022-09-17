Read full article on original website
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Rio Linda Traffic Crash Costs Life of Unborn Child
A pregnant woman lost her unborn child, and six people were injured in a traffic crash in Rio Linda on September 16. The accident was the result of a sideshow being held at the Elverta Road intersection with Dutch Haven Boulevard when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived there around 9:00 p.m. Officers reported that more than 100 vehicles were at the sideshow and that a crowd of people blocked the intersection where it was being held.
CBS News
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Injuries
Seven-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 Near Winters Street. A major multiple-vehicle crash was reported in North Highlands on September 18, resulting in injuries. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 just west of the Winters Street off-ramp around 5:51 a.m. and reportedly involved seven vehicles. A gray vehicle was allegedly sideways in the number one lane and struck by another car, which set off a chain reaction involving others.
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Injury Accident as Motorcyclist and Vehicle Collide
Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash With Vehicle on Watt Avenue. A major injury accident that occurred in North Highlands injured a motorcyclist in a collision with a vehicle on September 14. The collision happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. along northbound Watt Avenue just south of Roseville Road. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle rider.
goldcountrymedia.com
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
KCRA.com
Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
KCRA.com
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt
GALT – More than 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt had their power knocked out after a car crashed into a pole early Monday afternoon. The incident happened just after noon along A Street in Galt. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a power pole suffered damage. A photo posted by Galt police shows the top of the power pole was broken in the crash. A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street is closed so crews can work on fixing the pole. Police say neither their 911 nor non-emergency lines have been affected.
Nearly 11K SMUD customers in Elk Grove without power
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Elk Grove are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 1:05 p.m.
Woman's van filled with all of her possessions stolen in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A woman whose van was stolen in Sacramento with all her belongings inside is making an emotional plea. Linda Sermeno had just sold her home in Antioch and arrived in Sacramento this weekend to stay with her niece. Her van was parked out front when someone took off with it in the middle of the night. Inside were all her clothes, her dog's medication, and her mother and brother's ashes."It's just devastating...I cried a lot this morning, I got it out of my system...I pray and I hope to get the ashes back," she said. The van is a blue 1996 Ford. If you spot it somewhere, you're asked to call Sacramento police.
Driver injured in Fairfield rollover car crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters worked to free a victim trapped in a rollover car accident on I-80, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire department said that the victim was trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over on I-80 near Airbase Parkway. Firefighters were able to extract the victim from the […]
HONORED ASHES, STORIES UNTOLD: Sacramento's deadliest plane crash
A plane crash killed 22 people at a Sacramento ice cream parlor 50 years ago. First responders share their stories with ABC10 for the first time. 50 years ago tragedy struck in Sacramento. The city was forever changed when a plane crashed through an ice cream parlor killing 22 people.
Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig
SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given.
