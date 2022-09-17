SACRAMENTO - A woman whose van was stolen in Sacramento with all her belongings inside is making an emotional plea. Linda Sermeno had just sold her home in Antioch and arrived in Sacramento this weekend to stay with her niece. Her van was parked out front when someone took off with it in the middle of the night. Inside were all her clothes, her dog's medication, and her mother and brother's ashes."It's just devastating...I cried a lot this morning, I got it out of my system...I pray and I hope to get the ashes back," she said. The van is a blue 1996 Ford. If you spot it somewhere, you're asked to call Sacramento police.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO