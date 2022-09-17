Look: USC 5-star commit Zachariah Branch scores electric punt return touchdown
Lincoln Riley will soon be adding more weapons to his already loaded offensive arsenal.
Bishop Gorman ( Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch , who is rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, flashed his enormous talent with a 65-yard punt-return touchdown on Friday night.
Branch committed to USC on Christmas Eve 2021 with the now-famous back-flip catch video .
Check out his electric punt return on Friday night:
