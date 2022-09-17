ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Look: USC 5-star commit Zachariah Branch scores electric punt return touchdown

By All Trojans Staff
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIAMN_0hz9a8Om00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lincoln Riley will soon be adding more weapons to his already loaded offensive arsenal.

Bishop Gorman ( Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch , who is rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, flashed his enormous talent with a 65-yard punt-return touchdown on Friday night.

Branch committed to USC on Christmas Eve 2021 with the now-famous back-flip catch video .

Check out his electric punt return on Friday night:

READ MORE ABOUT BRANCH ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games

USC is 3-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 30 points.  But Lincoln Riley is far from satisfied. He wants his USC football team to finish. After the Trojans' 41-28 road win over Stanford, Riley lamented his team's poor play in the second half. USC built a 35-14 halftime lead - ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Gorman, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#College Football
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Christmas
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy